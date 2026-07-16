Upgaming Releases Practical Guide to Help Operators Choose the Right Game Aggregator

Upgaming's guide highlights the key factors operators should consider when selecting the right game aggregation platform for their target market.

The new guide outlines the strategic, technical, and commercial factors online casino operators should evaluate before selecting a game aggregation partner.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upgaming has published a new educational guide designed to help online casino operators make informed decisions when selecting a game aggregation software . Rather than focusing on the size of a provider's portfolio alone, the guide highlights the broader operational, regulatory, and commercial considerations that influence long-term success.As competition continues to grow across regulated and emerging markets, choosing the right game aggregator has become a strategic business decision. While many aggregation platforms promote thousands of games from hundreds of providers, Upgaming argues that successful integrations depend on far more than headline numbers.The guide encourages operators to begin by defining their target market before evaluating potential aggregation partners. It explains that understanding player preferences, regional content demand, licensing requirements, and localization needs should take priority over simply selecting the largest available game catalogue.According to the guide, operators should also carefully assess regulatory compliance. An aggregation platform may hold the necessary licenses, but individual game providers within its portfolio must also satisfy the legal requirements of each jurisdiction where the operator intends to offer its services. Addressing compliance early helps avoid costly adjustments after launch and supports smoother expansion into regulated iGaming markets The publication also explores the importance of content quality over quantity. Instead of pursuing the longest list of games, operators are encouraged to evaluate whether an aggregator offers the right combination of internationally recognised studios and regionally relevant providers. Cultural preferences, popular game mechanics, and local trends can all have a significant impact on player engagement and retention.Localization is presented as another critical element of a successful aggregation strategy. Beyond translating interfaces, operators should consider localized game content, promotional materials, responsible gaming requirements, RTP configurations where applicable, and jurisdiction-specific certifications that ensure compliance with local regulations.From a technical perspective, the guide outlines several areas that directly affect operational efficiency. These include API flexibility, compatibility with existing platforms, integration speed, technical documentation, certification processes, and the scalability required to support growing player volumes without compromising performance.The article also emphasizes the value of reporting capabilities. Access to real-time operational data, detailed analytics, provider-level performance metrics, and exportable reporting enables operators to optimise campaigns, monitor game performance, and make data-driven decisions more effectively.Finally, the guide addresses the commercial relationship between operators and aggregation providers. It encourages businesses to carefully review revenue share structures, provider-specific commercial terms, additional service fees, and long-term contractual flexibility before entering into partnership agreements.By examining market strategy, regulatory readiness, technical infrastructure, reporting capabilities, localization, and commercial transparency together, the guide presents a structured framework for evaluating game aggregation platforms and selecting a partner capable of supporting sustainable growth."Selecting a game aggregator is no longer just a technical integration decision," the article concludes. "It is a long-term strategic investment that influences product quality, operational efficiency, regulatory readiness, and future expansion."About UpgamingUpgaming is a B2B iGaming software provider delivering sportsbook, casino, game aggregation, and proprietary gaming solutions to operators worldwide. Its aggregation platform provides access to an extensive portfolio of casino content through a single integration, helping operators simplify content management while supporting scalable growth across multiple regulated and emerging markets.

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