The AIDA Country Report on Slovakia provides a detailed overview of legislative and practice-related developments in asylum procedures, reception conditions, detention of asylum applicants and content of international protection in 2025. It is accompanied by an annex providing an overview of temporary protection.

This is the first AIDA country report on Slovakia and it was written by the Slovak organisation Human Rights League.

(A) International protection

Asylum procedure

Key statistics: 163 asylum applications were registered in 2025. This is almost identical to the previous year (165). Although there was no change in the number of people who were granted refugee status (41), the number of people who were granted subsidiary protection increased from 22 to 32. There was also a slight decrease in the number of negative decisions and discontinued procedures. The main recipients of refugee status were Belarusian nationals (Afghan nationals in 2024) while Ukrainian nationals remained the main recipients of subsidiary protection.

Reception conditions

Material reception conditions: Only limited changes were introduced in 2025. Since July 2024, asylum applicants with sufficient financial means have no longer been entitled to receive basic hygiene items free of charge and may be required to contribute to accommodation and healthcare costs.

Content of international protection

Integration support: Amendments to the Asylum Act that entered into force in July 2024 restricted access to certain financial integration benefits. Since then, refugees and beneficiaries of subsidiary protection who have previously held a residence permit in Slovakia or who have benefited from temporary protection are no longer entitled to receive a one-off financial contribution or an integration allowance.

(B) Temporary protection

Accommodation : Several legislative amendments that affected beneficiaries of temporary protection entered into force in 2025. Accommodation in asylum facilities is now generally limited to 120 days although continued accommodation is reserved for specific categories of vulnerable people. Changes to the accommodation allowance scheme have also limited the financial support allocated to providers of accommodation for vulnerable beneficiaries after the initial 120-day period.

: Several legislative amendments that affected beneficiaries of temporary protection entered into force in 2025. Accommodation in asylum facilities is now generally limited to 120 days although continued accommodation is reserved for specific categories of vulnerable people. Changes to the accommodation allowance scheme have also limited the financial support allocated to providers of accommodation for vulnerable beneficiaries after the initial 120-day period. Education and healthcare: A number of reforms that strengthened access to education and healthcare for temporary protection beneficiaries entered into force in 2025. Municipalities became responsible for monitoring children’s school attendance while legislative amendments clarified that general practitioners, paediatricians, gynaecologists and dentists were prohibited from refusing to register beneficiaries of temporary protection on the grounds of capacity constraints.

The full report is available here and the annex on temporary protection is available here.

For more information about the AIDA database or to read other AIDA reports, please visit the AIDA website.