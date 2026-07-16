Upgames Partners with Blue Ocean to Expand Mini Game Distribution

Upgames and Blue Ocean partner to expand the distribution of mini games through Blue Ocean's aggregation platform.

Upgames has announced a new partnership with Blue Ocean, making its full portfolio of mini games available through Blue Ocean's aggregation platform.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upgames has announced a new partnership with Blue Ocean, making its full portfolio of mini games available through Blue Ocean's aggregation platform. The integration allows operators working with Blue Ocean to add Upgames' games to their casinos through a single connection.The partnership includes more than 20 mini games. Operators will have access to popular titles such as Plinko, Dino, Aero, Teleport, and Icefield, as well as newer releases including Royal Derby Mini games continue to attract players thanks to their short rounds, simple rules, and fast gameplay. They are easy to understand and work well on both desktop and mobile devices, making them a popular addition to online casino game libraries.With this integration, Blue Ocean operators can expand their game selection without going through separate integrations for each title. The process is designed to make adding new content quicker and easier while giving operators more flexibility to refresh their casino offering.The Upgames portfolio includes crash games, instant games, and other mini game formats built around quick decisions and simple mechanics. While some titles have already become favourites among players, new releases continue to add fresh themes and gameplay styles to the collection.For operators, the partnership offers an easy way to introduce new content and keep their game lobbies up to date. Games can be added alongside existing casino content, allowing operators to test new formats and give players more choice without adding unnecessary technical work.The agreement also reflects the shared goal of both companies to make quality gaming content easier to access. By combining Upgames' mini game portfolio with Blue Ocean's aggregation platform, operators can expand their offering through a single integration while giving players access to a wider range of fast and engaging games.About UpgamesUpgames is a mini game provider for iGaming industry . The company develops fast-paced online games designed for short playing sessions and easy integration into casino platforms. Its portfolio includes more than 20 titles across different mini game formats, helping operators expand their content with games that are simple to launch and easy for players to enjoy.

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