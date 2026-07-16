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The Business Research Company's Defense Cloud Computing Market Forecast Report Featuring Segment Analysis And Strategic Industry Insight

Expected to grow to $14.46 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The defense cloud computing sector is gaining significant traction as military organizations increasingly rely on digital technologies to enhance their operations. This market is evolving rapidly, driven by the need for secure, scalable, and real-time data management solutions that support modern defense strategies. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and trends shaping this dynamic industry.

Projected Growth and Market Size of Defense Cloud Computing

The defense cloud computing market has witnessed swift expansion in recent years. It is forecasted to increase from $7.4 billion in 2025 to $8.45 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. This historical growth is largely due to the digital transformation of military infrastructure, heightened demand for secure data storage in defense operations, advancements in network-centric warfare systems, the proliferation of satellite communication networks, and the early adoption of cloud computing within government agencies.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its rapid trajectory, reaching $14.46 billion by 2030 with an anticipated CAGR of 14.4%. Factors driving future growth include the rising need for real-time battlefield intelligence, increased use of AI-powered defense analytics, growing demand for scalable and secure cloud infrastructure, expansion of autonomous defense systems requiring cloud connectivity, and an intensified focus on cyber warfare and data protection. Key trends forecasted to influence the market involve sovereign defense cloud platforms for secure national data governance, AI-integrated threat detection and cyber defense analytics, deployment of hybrid and multi-cloud architectures for critical defense missions, growing edge computing applications for real-time battlefield data processing, and rising adoption of zero trust security frameworks.

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Understanding Defense Cloud Computing and Its Role

Defense cloud computing is a highly secure cloud environment tailored specifically for military and defense agencies to store, manage, and process sensitive operational and intelligence data. This infrastructure facilitates smooth communication, instant information sharing, and rapid access to vital resources across dispersed defense networks. By enhancing operational efficiency, cybersecurity, scalability, and mission readiness, defense cloud computing supports modern security operations and helps militaries maintain strategic advantage.

Key Factors Accelerating Defense Cloud Computing Market Expansion

One of the main forces propelling the defense cloud computing market is the surge in defense digital transformation initiatives. These initiatives represent strategic government and military efforts to embed advanced digital technologies into defense systems and infrastructure. The increasing complexity of modern warfare and the necessity for real-time data sharing compel militaries globally to replace outdated legacy systems with agile, interconnected digital platforms. These digital transformation programs directly boost demand for cloud-based solutions, which provide the foundational infrastructure for secure data storage, processing, and interoperability across military networks.

For instance, in May 2023, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) reported an increase in its IT and cyberspace budget from $53 billion in fiscal year 2022 to $55.1 billion in 2023, with a further request of $58.4 billion for 2024. This consistent rise underscores the growing investments in digital modernization that support the expansion of defense cloud computing.

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Regions Leading and Driving Growth in Defense Cloud Computing

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the defense cloud computing market, reflecting its advanced military infrastructure and technology adoption. However, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing defense modernization efforts and rising geopolitical tensions. The market analysis also considers regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, painting a comprehensive picture of global defense cloud computing trends.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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