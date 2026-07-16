CBP officers intercept parrots in wildlife smuggling attempt

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Gateway to the Americas Bridge recently intercepted two live parrots hidden within a small container during a wildlife smuggling attempt.

“These smuggled animals can carry diseases that are not known to occur in the United States which can endanger native wildlife,” said Alberto Flores, Laredo Port Director. We must remain vigilant in protecting our wildlife from these reckless and illegal activities.”

The incident occurred on July 8, at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge when a 26-year-old female United States citizen attempted to make entry into the United States from Mexico as a pedestrian. CBP officers referred the pedestrian for a secondary baggage inspection.

In secondary, CBP officers discovered two live birds concealed within the subject’s personal belongings. CBP Agriculture Specialists (CBPAS) identified the live birds as parrots and contacted U.S. Department of Agriculture - Veterinary Services (USDA – VS) and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. HSI initiated a criminal investigation and arrested the female pedestrian. CBPAS turned the birds over to USDA-VS.

On the border at land, air, and sea-based ports of entry, including Laredo, CBP officers and agriculture specialists continue to fulfill CBP’s agriculture mission by preventing the introduction of harmful pests and diseases into the United States. Read more about CBP’s agriculture mission.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X @DFOLaredo and Instagram @dfolaredo and Facebook@LaredoFieldOfficeOFO as well as U.S. Customs and Border Protection at X @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.