Korio Launches Modern RTSM Platform for Clinical Trials

Korio's RTSM platform overcomes legacy clinical trial software with faster study changes, flexible workflows, reliable support, and Phase 1–3 readiness.

DOYLESTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Protocol changes and shifting timelines are considered standard features of modern trial operations. Yet the platforms that sponsors and contract research organizations rely on to manage randomization, trial supply, and participant data have largely failed to keep pace.Legacy RTSM (Randomization and Trial Supply Management) systems frequently impose long wait times for mid-study changes, force operational workarounds, and leave study teams without consistent expert support when it matters most. Korio , a clinical trial technology company founded in 2021, has developed a modern RTSM platform built to address each of these failure points — delivering flexible, compliant, and inspection-ready trial management across every phase of a clinical study.The platform is led by professionals with over 20 years of experience in randomization and trial supply management, shaping its design, compliance standards, and operational reliability.Built Ready for Change, Complexity, and CustomizationThe Korio RTSM platform is designed around four operational readiness principles that reflect the real demands of clinical trial management.The platform is ready for customization, using highly configurable RTSM technology that adapts to specific trial needs without forcing workarounds, rebuilds, or operational disruption. It is ready for complexity, supporting trial designs from early-phase studies through global Phase 3 programs across multiple therapeutic areas.It is ready for change, eliminating the delays and errors that typically accompany mid-study protocol amendments and delivering updates in half the time of legacy vendors while maintaining quality and regulatory control. It is also ready for the next trial, allowing sponsors to reuse features and configuration settings across subsequent studies for greater efficiency and consistency across a portfolio.Core Platform CapabilitiesThe Korio platform covers the full operational scope of clinical trial management through an intuitive, role-based interface. Participant management covers all aspects of patient visits, which include randomization and investigational product dispensing.Supplies management delivers transparency and control across supply chain operations to ensure no disruptions to study continuity. A state-of-the-art integrations framework enables the ready exchange of data with external clinical systems. Real-time alerts, reports, and analytics keep trial and supply management decisions grounded in current data.For oversight and compliance, the platform provides continuous access to a real-time, human-readable, blind-controlled audit trail, keeping studies inspection-ready at all times.Portfolio-wide reporting delivers detailed insights into supplies and site performance across all active studies and enables simultaneous deployment of changes across multiple trials. Integrations monitoring ensures ongoing data integrity, while rigorous automated testing validates every system update before it touches a live study.The results are reflected in the experience of study teams already using the platform. "Your timelines are way shorter and also more cost-effective overall. We're not waiting six to ten weeks for small changes as we have with other systems. The team has been very proactive and very easy to work with. Some of my team members have never worked with IRT before. I asked your team to hand-hold them, and that's exactly what I've seen," said a Senior Director of Clinical Operations at a Korio client organization.100% RTSM Focused, Backed by Senior ExpertiseKorio operates exclusively in RTSM and not as part of a broader eClinical suite. Every engineering investment, product decision, and support resource is directed at RTSM outcomes. Senior RTSM professionals guide each study from kickoff to closeout with no handoffs, no ticket queues, and no rotating contacts. Sponsors also have direct access to Korio's founder-led leadership team, which brings more than 100 years of combined RTSM experience across the organization.The platform interface is designed with site staff in mind, including teams with no prior IRT experience. Clear navigation, embedded guidance, and role-specific workflows reduce site burden and support smoother day-to-day study execution from the first click.Clinical trial sponsors, CROs, and biotech companies can learn more about the Korio RTSM platform or request a demonstration.About KorioKorio is the Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM) software platform designed for flexibility, quality, and speed. Founded in 2021 and backed by decades of RTSM expertise, Korio's compliance-centric platform is built not only to address the traditional challenges of clinical trial management but to prevent them in the first place. The platform supports patient randomization, drug supply logistics, audit trail management, and site operations across complex global studies, all on a simple, user-friendly interface. Korio serves sponsors and CROs across the United States and the European Union.

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