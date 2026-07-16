Ivy Lynette Walker to Appear on Mompreneurs TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ivy Lynette Walker, healthcare executive, educator, and entrepreneur, is set to appear on Mompreneurs TV, where she will share insights on shifting from a labor-focused mindset to creating long-term wealth through financial education, ownership, and intentional decision-making.Mompreneurs TV is a cinematic docu-series showcasing mothers who have built real businesses and created financial independence by capturing their personal and professional journeys, strategies, and impact. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features inspiring women whose stories can be viewed on the show's website In her episode, Walker will explore the difference between working hard and building leverage, encouraging viewers to rethink traditional beliefs about income, success, and financial growth. She breaks down how financial education, multiple income streams, and intentional action can help create greater long-term freedom and opportunity.Viewers will walk away with practical insights on building wealth one informed decision at a time.Ivy’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.mompreneurstv.com/ivy-lynette-walker

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