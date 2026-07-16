Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,993 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,977 in the last 365 days.

Kaneisha Harper to Appear on Mompreneurs TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaneisha Harper, entrepreneur and mother of four, is set to appear on Mompreneurs TV, where she will share insights on building financial freedom, overcoming adversity, and creating a purpose-driven business while serving others.

Mompreneurs TV is a cinematic docu-series showcasing mothers who have built real businesses and created financial independence by capturing their personal and professional journeys, strategies, and impact. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features inspiring women whose stories can be viewed on the show's website

In her episode, Harper will explore how resilience, faith, and intentional action can help people overcome setbacks and build lasting success. She breaks down how financial education, credit restoration, proactive tax planning, and a mission of service can create long-term stability and meaningful impact.

Viewers will walk away with practical insights on building financial confidence while pursuing purpose.

Kaneisha's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.mompreneurstv.com/kaneisha-harper

Kaneisha Harper
Mompreneurs TV
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Kaneisha Harper to Appear on Mompreneurs TV

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.