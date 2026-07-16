Kaneisha Harper to Appear on Mompreneurs TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kaneisha Harper, entrepreneur and mother of four, is set to appear on Mompreneurs TV, where she will share insights on building financial freedom, overcoming adversity, and creating a purpose-driven business while serving others.Mompreneurs TV is a cinematic docu-series showcasing mothers who have built real businesses and created financial independence by capturing their personal and professional journeys, strategies, and impact. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features inspiring women whose stories can be viewed on the show's website In her episode, Harper will explore how resilience, faith, and intentional action can help people overcome setbacks and build lasting success. She breaks down how financial education, credit restoration, proactive tax planning, and a mission of service can create long-term stability and meaningful impact.Viewers will walk away with practical insights on building financial confidence while pursuing purpose.Kaneisha's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.mompreneurstv.com/kaneisha-harper

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