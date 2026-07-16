Chippewa County is seeking qualified applicants for a temporary full-time appointment as County Treasurer.

This appointment will begin October 2026 and continue through January 1, 2029. Because the County Treasurer is an elected position, the individual appointed will need to successfully run in the 2028 primary and general elections to continue serving beyond January 1, 2029.

For a full description and to apply online, click on Career Opportunities or click here.