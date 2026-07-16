Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,006 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,977 in the last 365 days.

County Treasurer

Chippewa County is seeking qualified applicants for a temporary full-time appointment as County Treasurer.

 

This appointment will begin October 2026 and continue through January 1, 2029. Because the County Treasurer is an elected position, the individual appointed will need to successfully run in the 2028 primary and general elections to continue serving beyond January 1, 2029. 

 

For a full description and to apply online, click on Career Opportunities or click here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

County Treasurer

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.