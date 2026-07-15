Power Outage Preparedness

As summer continues to bring high heat and dry conditions to much of the state, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) wants you and your family to be prepared if the power goes out.

Preparing for a Power Outage

Here are some steps you can take now to prepare for a power outage.

Take inventory of the items you need that rely on electricity and plan for alternative power sources.

Have flashlights ready in different parts of your home.

Ensure cell phones and power banks are fully charged.

Think of other items your family may need like nonperishable food, water, blankets or toys.

Know Your Medical Needs

Talk to your medical provider about a power outage plan for medical devices and medicine that rely on electricity. Know how long your medications can be stored at higher temperatures and get specific guidance for any medications that are critical for life.

Sign Up for Alerts

Stay informed and know where to go to get local resources to minimize disruption if your power is off. Use Ready California to sign up for local alerts in your county.

Food Storage

Store enough nonperishable food and water for every member of your household.

Open freezers and refrigerators only when necessary.

Your refrigerator can keep food cold for up to four hours.

A full freezer will maintain temperature for two days.

Use coolers with ice if necessary.

Unplug Appliances

When power is restored after an outage, there is a potential for an electrical surge that may damage appliances plugged into outlets. The risk is especially high for sensitive electronic devices like computers, televisions, and kitchen appliances. To prevent this, unplug sensitive appliances during a power outage.

Avoid Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Generators, camp stoves, or charcoal grills should always be used outdoors and at least 20 feet away from windows. Never use a gas stovetop or oven to heat your home.

Generator Safety

Many families use generators as an alternative power source when the lights go out. There are several steps to keep in mind when using a generator to keep your family safe.

Never use a generator inside your home or garage, even if doors and windows are open.

Only use generators outside, more than 20 feet away from your home, doors, and windows.

Keep generators away from buildings and anything flammable, including dry brush.

Install working carbon monoxide detectors on every level of your home.

Downed Power Lines

Your power may have gone out because of high winds or intense weather. If there are downed lines on your property, report them immediately and avoid the area.

Check on Your Neighbors

Check on those in your community who may need extra help during an outage. Older adults and young children are particularly vulnerable to extreme temperatures that may coincide with a power outage.