Home Affairs expands Digital partnership with Absa

Home Affairs expands Digital Partnership as Absa goes live with Smart ID applications

The Department of Home Affairs today announced another major milestone in our groundbreaking Digital Partnership with the banking sector as Absa went live with digital Smart ID applications, becoming the fourth bank to offer the service through the Department's new Digital Partnership Model.

With Absa joining Capitec, Standard Bank and First National Bank, South Africans can now access Smart ID services through a network of 296 participating bank branches across the country.

As part of today's rollout, 12 Absa branches have been enabled to provide Home Affairs Smart ID services, with a further 60 Absa branches scheduled to go live before the end of 2026. In addition to its branch rollout, Absa will also introduce an innovative mobile service component, Bank on the Move, extending secure Home Affairs services to even more communities. Further details on this innovation will be unveiled during the official rollout event.

More than 385 000 Smart ID applications have already been processed through the Digital Partnership, demonstrating the growing demand for convenient, digitally enabled services that make it easier than ever for South Africans to replace the fraud-prone green barcoded ID book with the far more secure Smart ID Card.