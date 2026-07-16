VBO and Elavon Deliver Expanded Payment Processing Options for Event Organizations

David Boehme, founder and CEO of VBO Tickets

New integration expands payment processing flexibility through WorksWith Elavon, helping event organizations connect ticketing and payments more seamlessly

Our integration with Elavon expands the options available to clients while maintaining the seamless ticketing experience they expect” — David Boehme

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VBO Tickets, a leading all-in-one ticketing and event management platform, today announced an expanded integration with Elavon, a global leader in payment processing, providing event organizations with additional payment processing options through WorksWith Elavon.

The integration expands the payment processing choices available to VBO clients, enabling organizations to leverage Elavon's secure payment infrastructure while maintaining a seamless ticket purchasing experience for patrons.

Event organizations today require payment solutions that are secure, reliable, and flexible enough to support a wide range of events, venues, and audience needs. Through this integration, VBO clients gain access to an additional trusted payment processing option backed by one of the world's leading payment providers.

"At VBO, we believe event organizations should have the flexibility to choose payment solutions that best support their operational and financial goals," said David Boehme, Chief Executive Officer of VBO Tickets. "Our integration with Elavon expands the options available to clients while maintaining the seamless ticketing experience they expect from VBO. This relationship reflects our ongoing commitment to providing flexible, client-focused solutions that help organizations operate more effectively."

WorksWith Elavon is Elavon's digital hub for software and gateway solutions with integrated connectivity to Elavon's payment platform. Through the integration, VBO clients can access Elavon's payment processing capabilities while continuing to leverage VBO's comprehensive ticketing and event management platform.

The integration supports VBO's ongoing commitment to providing event organizations with modern, flexible technology solutions that simplify operations, improve patron experiences, and support revenue growth.

"Choice has always been an important part of the VBO platform," Boehme added. "Whether it's ticketing, marketing, reporting, or payment processing, we continue to invest in partnerships and technologies that give our clients more flexibility and more control over how they run their organizations."

The Elavon integration is available to eligible VBO clients. Organizations interested in learning more about payment processing options through VBO can contact the company for additional information.

For more information, visit www.vbotickets.com or contact sales@vbotickets.com.

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About VBO Tickets

VBO Tickets is an all-in-one ticketing and event management platform serving performing arts organizations, museums, colleges and universities, festivals, and live event promoters. Known for its high-touch customer support and flexible technology, VBO helps organizations streamline operations, improve the patron experience, and grow revenue.

About Elavon

Elavon, a wholly owned subsidiary of U.S. Bank, provides end-to-end payment processing solutions and services to more than 1.3 million customers across the United States, Europe and Canada.

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