Governor Abbott Updates Texans On Statewide Flooding Response

July 15, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today held a severe weather briefing and press conference at the State Operations Center in Austin to provide an update on the state’s ongoing response to flooding across Texas.

"We are dealing with and responding to a flood that is likely going to break records," said Governor Abbott. "There are over 1,300 state personnel from more than 30 agencies that are already activated. More than 800 vehicles, more than 75 boats, and 20 aircraft have been deployed. Our primary focus right now and throughout the remainder of this torrential rain is saving lives."

During the briefing, Governor Abbott received updates on current flood impacts and the state’s response efforts. The Governor noted that he issued a disaster declaration for 59 counties yesterday and directed emergency response resources to be pre-positioned on Sunday ahead of anticipated severe flooding. Additionally, the Governor directed state agencies to remain fully engaged and ensure all necessary resources are in place to support affected communities.

The Governor was joined at the briefing and press conference by Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Texas Military Department Adjutant General Thomas Suelzer, Texas Department of Public Safety Lieutenant Colonel Jason Taylor, Texas Department of Transportation Senior Director of Engineering and Safety Operations Jessica Butler, Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service CEO David Coatney, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Executive Director David Yoskowitz and other state emergency management and public safety officials.

State agencies are actively monitoring river levels and weather conditions while supporting local emergency management officials across the state. The State of Texas will continue to deploy all necessary resources to protect lives in affected areas.

Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Never drive through flooded roadways. Texans should continue monitoring local weather forecasts and have emergency supplies and evacuation plans ready if conditions worsen.

Additional photos will be provided here when available.