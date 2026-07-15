Make history with us: Join VA’s Million Veteran Program

Help improve health outcomes for Veterans

The Million Veteran Program (MVP) is a historic effort: the largest health research program in the world affiliated with a healthcare system, and the first program of its kind to have 1 million participants. MVP participants are an important part of this history.

Let’s keep making history together

You can make a difference today by becoming part of MVP. To join, we’ll ask you to:

Provide a blood sample for genetic research.

Complete surveys to share information about your health, lifestyle and experiences.

Grant secure access to your health records so researchers can use relevant information for their studies. We won’t share your name or any personal information that could identify you.

Agree to be contacted in the future about the research program.

You can join online using the MVP website or in person at a participating VA location, and you don’t have to receive your care at VA to participate.

MVP surveys help researchers learn more about Veteran health

After you join, you’ll be asked to complete surveys.

You can complete the surveys online via your personalized MVP Dashboard, in person at participating VA locations or by mail. If you prefer paper surveys, call 866-441-6075 after you enroll, and we will mail them to you with prepaid return postage.

Baseline Survey: This is the first survey MVP participants complete. It asks important baseline questions about your health, military experiences and family history, helping researchers link genetic information to health outcomes.

Lifestyle Survey: This survey asks questions about your daily activities, overall well-being and dietary habits. Your responses help researchers discover how exercise and activity patterns affect health outcomes in Veterans, how military experiences influence long-term well-being, which dietary habits may protect against chronic disease, and much more.

Military Experiences and Toxic Exposures Survey: The Military Experiences and Toxic Exposures Survey asks questions about your military experiences, including places you were stationed and deployed, duties you fulfilled, and toxic exposures you encountered during your time in service.

More than 642,000 Veterans have completed the Baseline Survey. Join them, and the 524,000 who have completed the Lifestyle Survey and 223,000 who have completed the Military Experiences and Toxic Exposures Survey, by signing up today.