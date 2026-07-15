July 15, 2026 - Kewaunee County Community Resources
A friendly reminder that whether you need help with food assistance, financial support, health services, or even clothing, furniture or housewares, there are resources available to support you and your family during challenging times.
For immediate help or to learn more about available services, you can always reach out to 2-1-1 Wisconsin – simply dial 2-1-1 or visit their website HERE to access a wealth of local resources.
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