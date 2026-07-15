MCTP Welcomes New Commander

By Lt. Col. David Olson / Mission Command Training Program Public Affairs Officer

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas – A new commander grabbed the controls of Mission Command Training Program, July 8, 2026.

Col. Sean Lucas assumed the reins of MCTP on the lawn of the unit headquarters in front of a host of senior mentors and troops.

“We're excited to integrate Sean Lucas and his family into the Mission Command Training Program, and really excited to see where he takes the program next,” said Combined Arms Command Commanding General Lt. Gen. James P. Isenhower. “MCTP plays a fundamental role for developing our entire army, and they are a national treasure, and I know Sean Lucas and his crew will take really good care of not only … [the] MCTP team, but also the rest of the army as they continue to train them to standard and prepare them to fight.”

MCTP recently returned from multiple locations where the program facilitated Warfighter Exercise 26-4 in early June. WFX 26-4 featured four training audiences including the 1st Cavalry Division, the 29th Infantry Division, the 35th Infantry Division, and the 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne).

Lucas served as the chief of staff for the 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, Colorado from 2024 to 2025. Prior to that, he commanded the 1st Brigade of the 11th Airborne Division at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, from 2022 to 2024. He also commanded 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment from 2020 to 2022 and 1st Squadron, 75th Cavalry Regiment in 2nd Brigade, 101st Airborne Division from 2017 to 2019.