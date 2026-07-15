AIR QUALITY ALERT FOR IRON COUNTY

Smoke from Minnesota and Canada wildfires is affecting air quality across northern Wisconsin, including Iron County. While everyone can be affected, some people are at greater risk. Public Health Posted on July 15, 2026

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