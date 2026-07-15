Tributes as Stephen Corrigan steps down as IEC chair

Tributes have been paid to former journalist Stephen Corrigan as he stepped down as chair and member of the NUJ’s Irish Executive Council (IEC).

Stephen recently resigned his editorial position with the Connacht Tribune to take up a new job with Services, Industrial, Professional and Technical Union (SIPTU) as a full-time official in the health sector.

He served at chapel, branch and IEC level, and chaired his last meeting on Saturday at the Wisdom Centre, Dublin, where members marked his departure with an informal lunch.

IEC members gather in Dublin for a meeting focussed on branch organisation and to pay tribute to outgoing Cathaoirleach Stephen Corrigan. © NUJ archive

At his final meeting Stephen stressed the importance of trade union organisation, especially in the regional newspaper sector, and spoke of the challenges posed by the dominance of anti-union companies such as Iconic, who recently acquired the Connacht Tribune.

Goodbye and welcome: New Cathaoirleach Carolyn Farrar and outgoing Cathaoirleach Stephen Corrigan. © NUJ archive

Carolyn Farrar, Donegal-based freelance journalist, was unanimously elected as the IEC’s new Cathaoirleach (chair).

Carolyn made a presentation to Stephen on behalf of the IEC and tributes were led by Séamus Dooley, assistant general secretary, who wished him well in his new career.

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