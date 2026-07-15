Tributes as Stephen Corrigan steps down as IEC chair
Tributes have been paid to former journalist Stephen Corrigan as he stepped down as chair and member of the NUJ’s Irish Executive Council (IEC).
Stephen recently resigned his editorial position with the Connacht Tribune to take up a new job with Services, Industrial, Professional and Technical Union (SIPTU) as a full-time official in the health sector.
He served at chapel, branch and IEC level, and chaired his last meeting on Saturday at the Wisdom Centre, Dublin, where members marked his departure with an informal lunch.
At his final meeting Stephen stressed the importance of trade union organisation, especially in the regional newspaper sector, and spoke of the challenges posed by the dominance of anti-union companies such as Iconic, who recently acquired the Connacht Tribune.
Carolyn Farrar, Donegal-based freelance journalist, was unanimously elected as the IEC’s new Cathaoirleach (chair).
Carolyn made a presentation to Stephen on behalf of the IEC and tributes were led by Séamus Dooley, assistant general secretary, who wished him well in his new career.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.