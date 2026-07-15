Carrier Strike Group 8 Holds Change of Command

NORFOLK, Va. — Rear Adm. Forrest Young was relieved by Rear Adm. Matthew J. Kawas as commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8, during a change of command ceremony at Airborne Command & Control Squadron (VAW) 126, July 15, 2026.

The ceremony marked the formal transfer of responsibility for a strike group built on warfighting readiness, disciplined standards and the Sailors who deliver CSG-8’s combat power.

“When I took command of the strike group last summer, I asked our teams to focus on teamwork, readiness, safety, stewardship and resiliency,” said Young. “As I reflect on our time together, I remain impressed by how every team responded to that challenge.”

Young assumed command of CSG-8 in June 2025 after serving as director of operations and plans, N3, at the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations. During his time in command, he guided the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group through a demanding sustainment and readiness cycle, oversaw USS Harry S. Truman’s transition toward Refueling and Complex Overhaul, and led the strike group through high-visibility national and international events.

Under Young’s leadership, CSG-8 sustained combat readiness across assigned ships, aircraft squadrons and staffs. The strike group supported operations in the U.S. 4th Fleet area of responsibility, helped advance Carrier Air Wing ONE tactical readiness, and contributed to multinational maritime coordination during events demonstrating allied interoperability and naval strength.

A career naval aviator and graduate of the Navy Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN), Young completed nine carrier deployments supporting Operations Southern Watch, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom, flew more than 80 combat missions, and accumulated more than 3,800 flight hours and more than 1,100 arrested landings aboard 10 aircraft carriers.

Kawas reported to CSG-8 after serving as deputy commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and deputy commander, U.S. 5th Fleet. A nuclear-trained surface warfare officer, his previous assignments included command of USS Fort Worth (LCS 3), USS Freedom (LCS 1) and Destroyer Squadron 2. As commodore, he led five destroyers and served as the Atlantic Fleet theater anti-submarine warfare task group commander and sea combat commander for Ford Carrier Strike Group.

“As the chief of naval operations has said, strategic advantage does not begin with platforms or weapons alone. It begins with people — leaders who can think clearly under pressure, assess risk, make decisions and fight effectively in uncertainty,” said Kawas. “I am honored to serve alongside those leaders and the professionals of Carrier Strike Group 8.”

CSG-8’s mission is to deliver combat-ready warfighting assets built on discipline, high standards and leadership, ready to support any combatant commander in any assigned theater and make an immediate impact in any battlespace.

Carrier Strike Group 8 includes USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 and assigned surface combatants. The strike group provides operational command and control for assigned forces and supports the Navy’s mission to deter aggression, maintain maritime security and project power from the sea.