Travel services return to Fort Buchanan with on-site support

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — The Fort Buchanan Military Transportation Office has transitioned official travel services from CWT Sato Travel's virtual support to on-site assistance provided by Veterans Travel, a subcontractor of CWT Sato Travel. The change restores face-to-face customer service and streamlines official travel for service members and Department of the Army civilians after years of primarily virtual operations.

Transportation officials said the on-site service resumed in late May, improving coordination among travelers, the Transportation Division and Veterans Travel. The change allows permanent change of station moves, mobilizations, official travel, itinerary changes and cancellations to be processed more efficiently through the Defense Travel System.

"The most important thing is that we now have Veterans Travel at Fort Buchanan to provide those services," said Javier Rivera, chief of Fort Buchanan's Transportation Division and quality assurance evaluator.

Before Hurricane Maria, Fort Buchanan operated a local Travel Management Office that supported both the installation and the Puerto Rico National Guard. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Veterans Travel personnel in the continental United States processed travel requests remotely.

"The difference between not having them physically present and having them here in the office providing service is excellent," Rivera said. "I consider it very good and efficient."

The Transportation Division supports active-duty Soldiers, Army Reserve and National Guard personnel traveling on official orders, as well as Department of the Army civilians traveling on official business. The office processes permanent change of station travel, coordinates group travel for mobilizations and annual training, and assists travelers using the Defense Travel System.

Before reservations are issued, transportation personnel review travel orders to verify accuracy and confirm the authorized payment method. Depending on the travel authorization, travelers may use a Government Travel Charge Card, an Individually Billed Account or a Centrally Billed Account.

"If it's not done according to the specific instructions, DFAS won't reimburse the cost of that ticket," Rivera said. "We have to make sure it's correct."

The Transportation Division also coordinates commercial airline travel for units supporting mobilizations, annual training and other missions by working directly with Veterans Travel to secure seats under government travel contracts whenever possible.

Supporting the mission are Kendra Carballo, transportation assistant and passport agent assistant; Iris Choisne, transportation specialist; and Karina Silva, Veterans Travel's on-site travel agent, who work together to process reservations and assist customers throughout the travel process.

"Having the office established under the Transportation Division is excellent service," Rivera said. "It has reduced delays and simplified communication between travelers and travel agents."

Service members and Department of War civilians who cannot visit the office in person can contact the Fort Buchanan Transportation Division at (787) 707-3525.

With an annual budget exceeding $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports a military community of approximately 15,000 service members—including Active Duty, Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve and Navy Reserve personnel. The installation’s mission is to enhance readiness and enable the deployment of military forces to any location, at any time.

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