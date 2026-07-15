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2026 Best Warrior Competition Challenges Soldiers...

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2026 Best Warrior Competition Challenges Soldiers with 12 Mile Ruck

Staff Sgt. Logan Pasker, a Small Arms/Towed Artillery Repairer from Headquarters and Headquarters Company 734th Regional Support Group, Iowa Army National Guard, completes a 12-mile ruck during the Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, FL, July 14, 2026. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is designed to produce the top five Soldiers and NCOs to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Durango)

Date Taken: 07.14.2026
Date Posted: 07.15.2026 11:51
Photo ID: 9811881
VIRIN: 260714-A-LH704-5542
Resolution: 5311x3541
Size: 3.6 MB
Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US
Web Views: 10
Downloads: 0

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2026 Best Warrior Competition Challenges Soldiers...

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