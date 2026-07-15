88th Readiness Division Change of Command
Maj. Gen. Matthew Warne, Deputy Commanding General U.S. Army Reserve Command, presided over the ceremony.
The 88th Readiness Division, headquartered at Fort McCoy, Wis.,is a two-star command which provides facilities, direct support services, and BASOPS to Army Reserve Soldiers, Active Guard and Reserve Soldiers and Civilians serving throughout 19 states in the northwestern U.S. from the Ohio River Valley to the Pacific Coast.
In addition, the 88th RD Commanding General is the senior commander of Fort McCoy, Wisconsin.
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