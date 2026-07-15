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88th Readiness Division Change of Command

Maj. Gen. Kevin Meisler assumed command of the 88th Readiness Division from Maj. Gen. Joseph Ricciardi during a change of command ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis. on July 11, 2026.

Maj. Gen. Matthew Warne, Deputy Commanding General U.S. Army Reserve Command, presided over the ceremony.

The 88th Readiness Division, headquartered at Fort McCoy, Wis.,is a two-star command which provides facilities, direct support services, and BASOPS to Army Reserve Soldiers, Active Guard and Reserve Soldiers and Civilians serving throughout 19 states in the northwestern U.S. from the Ohio River Valley to the Pacific Coast.

In addition, the 88th RD Commanding General is the senior commander of Fort McCoy, Wisconsin.

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88th Readiness Division Change of Command

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