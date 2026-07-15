Alston, Montgomery County, GA (July 15, 2026) - The GBI has arrested Kimberly Oglesby, age 55, of Ailey, Georgia, with one count of Felony Theft by Taking. Oglesby served as the secretary for the Alston Fire Department, a volunteer fire department.

On June 19, 2026, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate after funds were taken from the Alston Fire Department's "Boot Fund" bank account. The account contains both City of Alston funds and donations made to the Alston Fire Department by members of the public. Oglesby was the account holder for the Alston Fire Department.

As a result of the investigation, Oglesby was arrested on July 1, 2026. Oglesby was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

This investigation remains active. Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at (478) 374-6988. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Oconee Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for prosecution.