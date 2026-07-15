Home Newsroom AG Labrador Issues Caution Against Rental Scams

BOISE, ID — Attorney General Raúl Labrador released a warning today about rental and property scams, along with tips at spotting this type of fraud frequently occurring in high-growth areas where there is fierce competition for available housing and high prices. Potential renters may overlook the signs of a scam in the hopes of securing a good deal.

Scammers will fabricate or duplicate advertisements for available rentals and then demand deposits and upfront payments, especially for renters moving from out-of-state where a visit to the property may not be possible. Scammers post fake listings and grab attention with below-market rent. And since scammers can’t get physical access to the property, they make up excuses why a potential renter can’t see it in person. Scammers will also try to create a time crisis — a too-good-to-be-true deal that won’t last if you don’t pay that deposit immediately.

“Idaho’s growth has made us a target for these types of scams, and criminals are exploiting families desperate for housing in a tight market,” said Attorney General Labrador. “Before you send a dollar, verify the listing and see the property in person or through someone you trust. Idahoans work hard for their paychecks, and my office will keep fighting to protect them from these predatory schemes.”

Like many examples of modern fraud, another sign of a scam is a “landlord” who says you can only pay with a gift card, cryptocurrency, or a wire transfer. If a potential renter pays a deposit with these almost-untraceable methods, the scammer can disappear with their money.

Even if you’re rushing to secure a new address, slow down. Don’t ignore the warning signs or be overcome with the prospect of a good deal. Before you sign or pay for an apartment, do some research like searching for the rental address online. If you find the same property listed with a different price or landlord, it’s likely a scam. Also, check it out in person if you can. If you’re not local, ask someone you trust to go on a tour of the home for you — or to drive by to make sure the home they see matches what you saw advertised.

For more tips and resources on scam prevention, please visit ReportScamsIdaho.com or to file a consumer protection complaint with the Idaho Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division.