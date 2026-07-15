Too Lost Accelerates Global Growth Strategy with GYRO.Group Acquisition

Too Lost announces a partnership with GYRO.Group, a Brisbane-based company regarded as Australia’s largest indie music distribution & artist services provider.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Too Lost has announced a partnership with GYRO .Group, a Brisbane-based company widely regarded as Australia’s largest independent music distribution and artist services provider. The move marks Too Lost’s first acquisition following its recent strategic investment led by GoldState Music and TA Associates. It also signals Too Lost’s deliberate push into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region with immediate scale and infrastructure.The partnership integrates GYRO.Group fully into Too Lost’s global organization, significantly expanding its operational footprint across Australia, New Zealand, and the broader APAC market. Both companies have stated their intentions to make sustained, long-term investments into the independent music ecosystem throughout the region, an area that has seen increasing global attention due to its growing artist base and export potential.Founded nearly a decade ago, GYRO.Group has built a comprehensive independent music infrastructure that currently supports tens of thousands of artists worldwide. GYRO Group manages close to one million recordings with international service. The company is dominant in the independent music sector in Australia, positioning itself as a key regional player in distribution and artist development.GYRO.Group’s portfolio spans multiple specialized business units, each of which will now contribute to Too Lost’s expanded capabilities. G.Y.R.O. – Get Your Record Out operates as a leading independent distribution, marketing, and artist services platform across Australia and New Zealand.Meanwhile, DistroDirect provides a global white-label distribution and infrastructure solution, supporting more than 500 labels, managers, studios, and music businesses in 40 markets. GROUP SPEED functions as a boutique marketing division focused on growth strategy and audience development, while Soothe Sounds delivers label services, distribution, and recorded music support with a focus on original neo-classical and instrumental artists around the world.Too Lost plans the retention and elevation of GYRO’s leadership team within the combined company. Andy Irvine, Co-Founder and CEO of GYRO.Group, will continue to lead the organisation while also taking on the role of Head of APAC at Too Lost, where he will oversee regional growth initiatives and strategic expansion. Vivienne Mellish, Chief Marketing Officer at GYRO.Group will expand her remit to help manage global communications and marketing projects for Too Lost.GYRO.Group Co-Founder Alex Wilson will join Too Lost’s broader leadership organisation, contributing to international operations and client strategy with executive team Matthew Rogers and Adrian Burke continuing to operate DistroDirect and GROUP SPEED day-to-day and drive growth for GYRO.Group and Too Lost’s broader APAC strategy.“GYRO has built something incredibly special in Australia,” shares Too Lost CEO Gregory Hirschhorn. “Andy, Vivienne, Alex, and the broader team created one of the strongest independent music companies in the region with exceptional technology, meaningful artist relationships, and a reputation that speaks for itself. Bringing GYRO into Too Lost immediately strengthens our international footprint and establishes a major foundation for our growth across APAC.”“This transaction is about much more than scale,” continues Hirschhorn. “Australia has one of the most exciting independent music communities in the world, and we intend to invest heavily in the market over the long term.”From GYRO.Group’s perspective, the partnership represents an opportunity to expand upon its existing foundation with increased resources and a wider global reach. “From our earliest conversations, it was clear that Too Lost shared our vision around empowering independent artists and labels through technology, transparency, and service,” shares GYRO Group CEO Andy Irvine. “Joining forces allows us to continue building on what we started while significantly expanding the resources and opportunities available to our artists, partners, and team.”The strategic investment also reflects the broader strategy tied to Too Lost’s recent partnership with TA Associates and GoldState Music. That initiative was designed to accelerate growth through catalog investments, strategic mergers, and acquisitions (M&A), and expanded financing capabilities for artists and labels. Bringing GYRO.Group into the fold serves as an early execution of that strategy, combining regional expertise with global infrastructure.With this partnership, Too Lost strengthens its positioning as a global music technology and rights management company serving hundreds of thousands of artists, labels, and creators. It also marks Too Lost’s first steps into the Australian music market, which is one of the most active and evolving independent music markets across the globe. Australia is now positioned as a central pillar in Too Lost’s international expansion strategy.

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