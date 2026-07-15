ComprehensiveRocket Propulsion Market Report Covers Forecasts, Innovations And Industry Outlook

Rocket Propulsion Market Report 2026 Regions Rocket Propulsion Market Report 2026 Segments Rocket Propulsion Market Report 2026 Drivers

The Business Research Company's Rocket Propulsion Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rocket Propulsion market to surpass $13 billion in 2030. Within the broader Aerospace & Defense industry, which is expected to be $1,166 billion by 2030, the Rocket Propulsion market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Rocket Propulsion Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the rocket propulsion market in 2030, valued at $6 billion. The market is expected to grow from $4 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing government funding for space exploration programs, expanding commercial satellite deployment activities, growing investments in reusable launch vehicle technologies, rising demand for national security and defense space missions, and the presence of advanced aerospace manufacturing infrastructure supporting propulsion system development across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Rocket Propulsion Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the rocket propulsion market in 2030, valued at $5 billion. The market is expected to grow from $3 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing frequency of orbital launch missions, rapid expansion of private space companies, growing procurement of next-generation missile and launch systems, strong research and development activities in advanced propulsion technologies, and increasing demand for deep-space exploration and lunar mission capabilities.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Rocket Propulsion Market In 2030?

The rocket propulsion market is segmented by propulsion type into solid, liquid, and hybrid. The liquid propulsion market will be the largest segment of the rocket propulsion market segmented by propulsion type, accounting for 53% or $7 billion of the total in 2030. The liquid propulsion market will be supported by its superior thrust control and restart capabilities, increasing adoption in orbital launch vehicles and interplanetary missions, growing demand for high-efficiency propulsion systems, expanding deployment of reusable rockets requiring precise engine performance, and continuous advancements in cryogenic and semi-cryogenic propulsion technologies.

The rocket propulsion market is segmented by orbit type into LEO, MEO, GEO, and beyond GEO.

The rocket propulsion market is segmented by launch vehicle type into manned and unmanned.

The rocket propulsion market is segmented by end user type into civil and commercial, and military.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Rocket Propulsion Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the rocket propulsion market leading up to 2030 is 11%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Rocket Propulsion Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global rocket propulsion market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to increase satellite launch activities, expand space exploration investments, and accelerate commercialization of the space industry.

Rising Number Of Satellite Launches And Space Missions - The rising number of satellite launches and space missions is expected to become a key growth driver for the rocket propulsion market by 2030. Governments, commercial operators, and research organizations are significantly increasing launch activities to deploy communication, navigation, Earth observation, and scientific satellites. The growing demand for reliable access to space is accelerating the procurement of advanced propulsion systems capable of supporting diverse mission requirements. Launch providers are expanding vehicle fleets and enhancing propulsion performance to accommodate higher launch frequencies. As a result, the rising number of satellite launches and space missions is anticipated to contribute approximately 1.8% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Investments In Space Exploration Programs - The increasing investments in space exploration programs are expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the rocket propulsion market by 2030. National space agencies and international organizations are allocating substantial resources toward lunar exploration, planetary research, space station development, and next-generation exploration initiatives. These programs require highly efficient and mission-specific propulsion technologies capable of supporting long-duration and complex space operations. Growing budgets for exploration activities are encouraging innovation across propulsion architectures and engine performance capabilities. Consequently, the increasing investments in space exploration programs are projected to contribute around 1.6% annual growth to the market.

Growing Commercialization Of Space Industry - The growing commercialization of the space industry is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the rocket propulsion market by 2030. Private sector participation is expanding rapidly across satellite deployment, space tourism, cargo transportation, and in-orbit services. Commercial operators are seeking cost-effective and scalable propulsion solutions to improve launch economics and mission flexibility. The emergence of new business models and increasing venture capital investments are further stimulating demand for advanced rocket engines and propulsion technologies. Therefore, the growing commercialization of the space industry is projected to contribute approximately 1.4% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Rocket Propulsion Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the solid market, the liquid market, and the hybrid market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $6 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising demand for cost-efficient launch systems, increasing deployment of satellites across commercial and government applications, growing focus on reusable and high-performance launch vehicles, and continuous advancements in propulsion efficiency, reliability, and mission adaptability. This momentum reflects the space industry's emphasis on expanding access to orbit, improving launch economics, and supporting next-generation exploration initiatives, accelerating growth across the global rocket propulsion ecosystem.

The solid propulsion market is projected to grow by $2 billion, the liquid propulsion market by $3 billion, and the hybrid propulsion market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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