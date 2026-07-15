Meltdown Introduces THE ARGENT, a $250,000 Solid-Silver Ice Press

Handcrafted from 18 pounds of .9999 fine silver, the limited-production press transforms clear ice into a precise cocktail sphere in approximately one minute.

We didn’t ask what the market would pay; we asked what the finest ice press in the world would look like. Once we answered that honestly, THE ARGENT became a reality.” — The Steere Family, founders of Meltdown

TALLMADGE, OH, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cocktail enthusiasts, collectors and luxury consumers now have a new aspirational object for the home bar: THE ARGENT by Meltdown, an ice press precision-machined from 18 pounds of solid .9999 fine silver and priced at $250,000.Manufactured in Tallmadge, Ohio, THE ARGENT was created around a simple idea: some objects deserve to be realized at their absolute pinnacle. Meltdown has handcrafted precision ice presses from solid copper for years; for THE ARGENT, every primary component is machined from a solid silver billet and hand-polished to create the company’s most ambitious expression of engineering, material and craftsmanship.Only 10 ARGENT ice presses will be produced annually.Silver is the most thermally conductive metal, giving THE ARGENT exceptional performance as well as an unmistakable physical presence. Unlike plated finishes, solid silver develops a distinctive patina over time while retaining the permanence and intrinsic material value of a precious metal.Using silver’s exceptional thermal conductivity, the room-temperature press transforms a block of clear ice into a precisely formed sphere in approximately one minute. As the sphere takes shape, meltwater is directed down the sides of the device through four cascading grooves engineered into the sidewall.“We didn’t ask what the market would pay; we asked what the finest ice press in the world would look like. Once we answered that honestly, THE ARGENT became a reality.”— The Steere Family, founders of MeltdownKEY FACTSMaterial .9999 fine silverWeight 18 poundsPrice $250,000 USDProduction Limited to 10 pieces annuallyDesigned and manufactured Tallmadge, Ohio, USAABOUT MELTDOWN, INC.Meltdown was founded in 2019 by the Steere family of Steere Enterprises, a company built on a legacy of engineering excellence dating to 1949. For more than 75 years, the Steere family has designed and manufactured products with an unwavering commitment to precision, innovation and craftsmanship. That philosophy became the foundation of Meltdown.Meltdown combines thoughtful engineering with premium materials to create luxury products that produce beautifully clear ice while elevating every pour. Each piece is designed with meticulous attention to material, machining and timeless form, resulting in products intended to be admired, used and passed down for generations.

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