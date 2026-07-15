Meltdown Introduces THE ARGENT, a $250,000 Solid-Silver Ice Press
Handcrafted from 18 pounds of .9999 fine silver, the limited-production press transforms clear ice into a precise cocktail sphere in approximately one minute.
Manufactured in Tallmadge, Ohio, THE ARGENT was created around a simple idea: some objects deserve to be realized at their absolute pinnacle. Meltdown has handcrafted precision ice presses from solid copper for years; for THE ARGENT, every primary component is machined from a solid silver billet and hand-polished to create the company’s most ambitious expression of engineering, material and craftsmanship.
Only 10 ARGENT ice presses will be produced annually.
Silver is the most thermally conductive metal, giving THE ARGENT exceptional performance as well as an unmistakable physical presence. Unlike plated finishes, solid silver develops a distinctive patina over time while retaining the permanence and intrinsic material value of a precious metal.
Using silver’s exceptional thermal conductivity, the room-temperature press transforms a block of clear ice into a precisely formed sphere in approximately one minute. As the sphere takes shape, meltwater is directed down the sides of the device through four cascading grooves engineered into the sidewall.
“We didn’t ask what the market would pay; we asked what the finest ice press in the world would look like. Once we answered that honestly, THE ARGENT became a reality.”
— The Steere Family, founders of Meltdown
KEY FACTS
Material .9999 fine silver
Weight 18 pounds
Price $250,000 USD
Production Limited to 10 pieces annually
Designed and manufactured Tallmadge, Ohio, USA
ABOUT MELTDOWN, INC.
Meltdown was founded in 2019 by the Steere family of Steere Enterprises, a company built on a legacy of engineering excellence dating to 1949. For more than 75 years, the Steere family has designed and manufactured products with an unwavering commitment to precision, innovation and craftsmanship. That philosophy became the foundation of Meltdown.
Meltdown combines thoughtful engineering with premium materials to create luxury products that produce beautifully clear ice while elevating every pour. Each piece is designed with meticulous attention to material, machining and timeless form, resulting in products intended to be admired, used and passed down for generations.
Kevin Buth
Modern Impact
+1 612-237-1307
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.