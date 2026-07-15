Modernized visiting quarters project breaks ground at Wright-Patterson AFB

DAYTON, Ohio - A groundbreaking ceremony at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base recently marked the start of construction on a modernized, five-story visiting quarters and four temporary lodging facilities.

The event featured attendance from base leadership, the project's contractor, and a representative from U.S. Rep. Mike Turner’s office. The overarching goal of the project, sponsored by Air Force Services, is to improve the quality of life for traveling personnel while increasing the installation's operational efficiency.

"This project is very significant to WPAFB, enabling the base to consolidate lodging operations, reduce maintenance costs, and replace degraded/aging infrastructure," said Beau Fochtman, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District resident engineer at Wright-Patterson AFB.

The new structures are designed to provide a consistent experience for traveling service members.

"Air Force Services wanted standardized designs for new visiting quarters and temporary lodging facilities across their portfolio," noted Greg Moore, USACE chief of the Air Force and Defense Logistics Agency Support Section.

"Much like hotel chains have a consistent look and feel, Air Force Services hopes this will provide service members with a comfortable and reliable standard design while on temporary duty or moving."

Reaching the groundbreaking required extensive coordination long before any dirt was moved. Fochtman explained that the USACE established a strong partnership with the contractor and Base Civil Engineering early on, holding formal meetings to align expectations, establish communication lines, and address pre-construction issues collaboratively.

Navigating a military construction project of this scale from concept to execution presents numerous hurdles.

"One of the biggest challenges was completing the design over several years amid team member turnover and retirements across both architecture and government teams," said Pamela Stith, USACE project engineer/architect.

Site selection added complexity, requiring specific infrastructure upgrades that shifted how portions of the facility were contracted and engineered. Once vertical construction begins, the structures will feature building methods that are somewhat unusual for the base, according to USACE engineers.

The five-story visiting quarters will be a heavily reinforced concrete masonry unit structure with cast-in-place concrete decks, completed with an exterior insulation and finish system. Additionally, the temporary lodging facilities will utilize wood-framed construction—a common practice in residential building, but atypical for standard military commercial structures, Fochtman noted.

Project leaders emphasized that reaching this milestone was a joint effort spanning multiple disciplines throughout the Louisville District, including contracting, engineering, resource management, and construction divisions.

With the ceremonial shovels put away, the team’s immediate focus shifts to site grading, utility preparation, and foundation installation.

The project team noted they are eager for the work ahead and looking forward to watching the site transform as the heavy equipment arrives.

"We are eager to successfully solve complex day-to-day engineering challenges, keep the project on schedule, and ultimately hand over a high-quality facility that will provide a valuable service to WPAFB," Fochtman said.