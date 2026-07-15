Upgaming Wraps Up ICE Barcelona 2026

Upgaming showcasing its B2B iGaming solutions at ICE Barcelona 2026, meeting operators and partners from around the world.

Upgaming showcased its sportsbook, game aggregation platform and Upgames portfolio while meeting partners and operators at ICE Barcelona 2026.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ICE Barcelona 2026 gave the Upgaming an opportunity to reconnect with long-term partners, introduce its solutions to new companies, and exchange ideas with professionals from across the iGaming industry. As one of the largest industry events of the year, ICE once again brought together operators, suppliers, game providers, and technology companies looking to explore new business opportunities.Throughout the event, Upgaming demonstrated its B2B technology portfolio, with the main focus on its sportsbook software and game aggregation platform. Visitors explored how operators can customize their platforms, manage large game libraries through a single integration, and adapt their products to different markets without adding unnecessary complexity.Rather than simply presenting features, the team spent most of the exhibition discussing real business challenges with operators. Topics ranged from expanding into new jurisdictions and improving player engagement to simplifying platform management and choosing the right content mix for different audiences.The exhibition schedule was filled with meetings from the first day until the last. Upgaming met both existing partners and companies discovering its products for the first time. Many conversations naturally developed into discussions about future cooperation, with several follow-up meetings already planned after the event.Alongside Upgaming, its sister brand, Upgames, attracted considerable interest from visitors looking for fast-paced casino content. The company's portfolio of mini games was available for live demonstrations, giving operators the opportunity to experience the gameplay firsthand.Classic player favourites such as Plinko, Mines, Aero, and Dino continued to attract attention, while newer titles also generated positive reactions. Discussions frequently touched on the evolution of crash games and how this category continues to develop beyond its original format, introducing new mechanics, themes, and gameplay concepts designed to keep players engaged for longer.Feedback from operators suggested that mini casino games are becoming an increasingly important addition to traditional casino portfolios. Their short sessions, straightforward mechanics, and high replay value make them attractive for both player acquisition and retention, particularly among younger audiences looking for quicker gaming experiences.Beyond product presentations, ICE Barcelona offered an opportunity to better understand what operators are prioritizing in 2026. Many conversations focused on flexible integrations, scalable infrastructure, localization, and finding content that helps platforms stand out in a competitive market.The event also provided valuable product feedback that will help shape future development across both Upgaming and Upgames. Direct conversations with operators remain one of the most useful ways to understand market expectations and identify areas where products can continue to evolve.Looking back, ICE Barcelona 2026 was a productive start to the year. It strengthened existing relationships, opened the door to new partnerships, and confirmed that demand remains strong for reliable B2B technology and engaging casino content.As the discussions continue beyond the exhibition floor, Upgaming looks forward to turning many of the conversations started in Barcelona into long-term collaborations throughout 2026.

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