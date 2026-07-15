Upgames Expands Mini Game Distribution Through New Partnership with Alea

Upgames and Alea announce a partnership to expand the distribution of Upgames' mini game portfolio through Alea's aggregation platform.

The agreement brings Upgames' complete portfolio of more than 20 mini games to Alea's aggregation platform.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upgames has entered into a partnership with Alea, making its complete portfolio of mini games available through Alea's aggregation platform. The agreement gives Alea and operators connected to its aggregation technology access to more than 20 Upgames titles, including both long-established popular casino mini games and the company's latest releases.The portfolio features popular games such as Plinko, Teleport, Icefield, Mines, Dino, and Aero, alongside newer additions including Raccoon, Catchup, Crocodino, and Wingz. While several of these titles build on the evolution of crash games , others introduce fresh mechanics and gameplay concepts that broaden the mini game category. Together, they offer operators engaging content with accessible gameplay, distinctive visual design, and strong player appeal.As demand for mini games continues to grow, operators are increasingly looking for content that is simple to integrate while maintaining strong player engagement. Through Alea's aggregation platform, partners can now access Upgames' expanding portfolio through a single integration, reducing operational complexity while broadening their entertainment offering."This partnership is another important step in expanding the availability of our games across the global iGaming market," said a spokesperson for Upgames. "Alea has built a strong aggregation platform, and we're pleased to make our portfolio available to the operators working with them. Our focus remains on creating mini games that are easy to understand, engaging to play, and valuable for operators."The collaboration reflects both companies' commitment to delivering modern gaming content that matches evolving player preferences. By combining Alea's aggregation capabilities with Upgames' growing portfolio of mini games, the partnership enables operators to diversify their offerings with content designed for today's online casino audience.As Upgames continues to expand its catalogue and distribution network, partnerships with leading aggregation platforms remain an important part of the company's long-term growth strategy.About UpgamesUpgames is a B2B game development studio specializing in high-quality mini games for the online gaming industry. The company develops engaging, fast-paced titles designed to increase player retention while offering operators reliable, easy-to-integrate content. Its growing portfolio includes crash, instant-win, and skill-inspired mini games distributed through partnerships with operators and aggregation platforms worldwide.

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