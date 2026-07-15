YRC Reveals Why Invisible Operational Systems Are Draining Retail Profitability

A new YRC study finds Indian and global supermarket floor plans trailing modern shopper behaviour by nearly ten years, quietly capping basket sizes.

A store loses basket value every day its layout ignores how shoppers actually move and decide.” — Nikhil, COO at Your Retail Coach

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if the store layout built five years ago is now the reason baskets have stopped growing? Most retail leaders will not connect declining average transaction values to the floor plan beneath their feet, yet that link is measurable. Your Retail Coach (YRC), a specialist 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 chains across multiple geographies, has released a study examining supermarket layouts against current dwell-time science and category adjacency logic, drawing on 500+ businesses advised across the globe.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/ The findings point to a structural lag rather than a marketing problem. Layouts designed around a decade-old understanding of shopper movement are still standard in many formats, even as purchasing patterns have shifted toward faster, more deliberate trips. As a 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗯𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 working directly on floor plans, YRC set out to quantify what that lag actually costs.𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝗺 𝗖𝗼𝘀𝘁𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝗠𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗲Poorly sequenced category placement can suppress cross-category purchasing by as much as 23% in a single trip. Stores without dwell-time mapping typically see 15-18% less time spent in high-margin aisles compared to formats built on current shopper-flow data. Nearly 40% of supermarkets studied had not revised core adjacency logic in over 8 years. Checkout congestion tied to poor aisle sequencing accounts for an estimated 6% drop in impulse category sales. Retailers relying on legacy planograms reported basket sizes trailing category benchmarks by 12% on average.None of this reads as bad luck once the pattern is laid out. It reads as the predictable cost of scaling square footage without updating the logic that governs how shoppers move through it.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/ 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝘆𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀The study translates its findings into a modular framework retail chains can apply directly to existing footprints.-> Mapping Dwell Times: Shows the places where shoppers spend more or less time, based on actual movement data, not speculation.-> Adjacency Audit: Checks whether the present category positions correlate with its basket lift possibilities, and shows misplacements associated with the previously mentioned 23% losses.-> Benchmarking of Basket Size vs. Category Standards: Compares baskets within the store with the category standards to reveal the 12% difference between them.-> Flow Management at Checkouts: Solves the problem of the congestion which is the reason for the 6% drop of impulse purchases.-> Category Sequencing Rethinking: Builds the path-to-purchase model based on the current shopper behavior, and not on old planograms.-> Format-Specific Implementation Plan: Implements the solution in hypermarket, supermarket and convenience formats differently.-> Tracking of Results After Implementation: Tracks the basket size and dwell times in the new environment during 90 days.-> As a supermarket setup consultant to formats of varying scale, YRC built each module to work within an existing footprint rather than requiring a full store rebuild.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/ 𝗔 𝗪𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗼𝘄 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗪𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗡𝗼𝘁 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘆 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗻 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗠𝗖𝗚 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 is consolidating fast, and store footprints that once carried a brand on convenience alone are now competing on basket economics. Retailers that act on layout data now will capture the basket-lift window before competitors close the gap; those that wait will spend the next planning cycle explaining a flat basket size to stakeholders who already have the numbers in front of them.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵 (𝗬𝗥𝗖)Your Retail Coach is a globally oriented retail & eCommerce advisory firm with offices in Dubai, Pune, and Nigeria that advises over 500 retail organizations on SOPs, inventory, store design, HR, ERP deployment, and franchises as FMCG consultants embedded within the operational flow of business. Your Retail Coach formulates their suggestions on the basis of ground level observations and not on mere assumptions, adopting different formats depending on the clients and not following one single format for all.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/

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