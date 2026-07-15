Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: Sgt. Michael Fouts, an Infantryman from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 158th Infantry Regiment, Arizona Army National Guard, maneuvers an obstacle in the Air Assault obstacle course during the Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, FL, July 13, 2026. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is designed to produce the top five Soldiers and NCOs to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Durango) Date Taken: 07.13.2026 Date Posted: 07.15.2026 00:10 Photo ID: 9810403 VIRIN: 260713-A-LH704-6946 Resolution: 5490x3660 Size: 5.29 MB Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Competitors Demonstrate Strength and Agility During Best Warrior Competition 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Shannon Durango, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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