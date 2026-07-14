2027 Annual Grants

Idaho – Whether it’s the craftsman manning a booth at a small-town cultural festival, the team running a local museum or thousands of students learning through a statewide education initiative, arts impact every Idahoan; driving employment, uplifting communities, inspiring students of every age and certifying the connection between people and this special place we call home. That’s why the Idaho Commission on the Arts (Arts Idaho) is investing over $768,000 in grants to 108 organizations, schools, and school districts statewide. These funds, matched by local dollars, support programs that ensure all Idahoans have access to arts education, performances, exhibitions and cultural traditions.

“The Idaho Commission on the Arts is proud to support organizations, schools, and educators who strengthen Idaho communities by creating opportunities to celebrate local culture, spark creativity, and inspire learning across our state,” said Laura Curry, Executive Director of the Idaho Commission on the Arts. “We are grateful to Governor Little and the Idaho Legislature for their continued support of the arts and their commitment to building vibrant communities where people choose to live, work, and raise their families.”

Arts Education programs provide hands-on opportunities for Idaho students. Schools partner with professional teaching artists and arts organizations to provide teacher training and standards-based instruction for PreK-12 students, ensuring that young people in every corner of the state build creativity, critical thinking and confidence through art. Across Idaho, arts education is inspiring the next generation: from the Pioneer School of the Arts weaving grade-level, arts-integrated learning opportunities throughout their curriculum, to Moscow Contemporary’s free youth-focused art classes offered year-round, and the Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s statewide tours that reach over 50,000 students annually, Idaho’s youth are developing lifelong skills and connections through the arts.

During this significant year of America’s 250th anniversary as a nation, Arts Idaho is celebrating and spotlighting our state’s unique cultural identity. Through building cornerstone institutions and driving innovative local initiatives, Idahoans have distinguished how this great state stands out from the rest. In Southern Idaho, the Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre hosts a robust lineup of Idaho-based musicians during their annual Fiddle and Folk Festival, while the Idaho Watercolor Society showcases the natural wonders of the state through their scenic creations. In Pocatello, the Idaho State-Civic Symphony, the state’s oldest orchestra, shines with its diverse ensemble of students, faculty and community members.

In South Central Idaho, The Spot theatre company amplifies local culture through a variety of performances, from ballroom dance to pop-up shows, while the Magic Valley Arts Council unites the community through Art & Soul of the Magic Valley, the nation’s largest public-voting, cash-awarding art contest. Up North, the Festival at Sandpoint offers space for a wide range of music performances that transcend genre and bring people together. The Coeur d’Alene Arts and Culture Alliance cultivates opportunities to connect people of every age to art in all its forms.

Commission Chair Marshall Garrett highlighted the importance of arts in Idaho:

“Investing in the arts results in benefits beyond dollars,” Garrett said. “Arts funding multiplies as it flows through our communities, but more importantly, it creates identity and community. It preserves history, builds a sense of place, and fosters new directions. We commend the Governor and Legislature for recognizing the enduring value of the arts.”

The Commission awarded grants in three categories:

Arts Education Grants (AE) support projects that unite best practices in education and the arts.

support projects that unite best practices in education and the arts. Entry Track Grants (ET) provide stable support to emerging art organizations.

provide stable support to emerging art organizations. Public Programs in the Arts Grants (PPA) sustain ongoing programs by Idaho’s professional arts and cultural organizations.

View a complete list of 2026 annual grants sorted by region below:

NORTH

Organization Grant Type $ allocated Chorale Coeur d’Alene ET $2,434 Coeur d’Alene Arts & Culture Alliance PPA $3,987 Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre AE $8,150 Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre PPA $5,893 Creations for Sandpoint PPA $4,287 Emerge PPA $3,972 Festival at Sandpoint PPA $9,502 Jacklin Arts & Cultural Center, The (dba) ET $4,044 Music Conservatory of Coeur d’Alene ET $4,039 Music Conservatory of Sandpoint AE $8,925 Music Conservatory of Sandpoint PPA $5,811 Pend Oreille Arts Council ET $4,059 Sorensen Magnet School of the Arts and Humanities AE $9,625 West Bonner County School District #83 AE $1,004

NORTH CENTRAL

Auditorium Chamber Music Series PPA $3,148 City of Moscow, Art Department PPA $5,135 Festival Dance Performing Arts PPA $4,839 Festival Dance Performing Arts AE $8,725 Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre PPA $5,246 Lapwai School District #341 AE $9,531 Lewis-Clark State College, Center for Arts & History PPA $5,040 Lewiston Civic Theatre AE $8,075 Moscow Contemporary AE $9,750 Moscow Contemporary ET $4,064 Palouse Prairie Charter School AE $7,750 Troy Arts Council ET $2,198 Washington Idaho Symphony PPA $4,215

SOUTH CENTRAL

Argyros Performing Arts Center ET $10,518 Arts on Tour PPA $3,594 Ballet Sun Valley PPA $7,439 Culture for Change Foundation AE $8,719 Declo High School AE $7,950 Laughing Stock Theatre Co. PPA $4,114 Laughing Stock Theatre Co. AE $8,391 Liberty Theatre Company AE $7,850 Magic Valley Arts Council PPA $5,130 Sun Valley Film Festival PPA $7,983 Sun Valley Museum of Art PPA $12,184 Sun Valley Museum of Art AE $9,225 Sun Valley Playwrights Residency ET $3,655 The Spot AE $10,000 The Spot PPA $5,361 Trailing of the Sheep Festival PPA $5,122

SOUTHWEST

Alley Repertory Theater ET $3,120 Artisans For Hope PPA $2,833 Ballet Idaho AE $8,375 Ballet Idaho PPA $10,893 Basque Museum & Cultural Center PPA $5,946 Boise Art Museum PPA $11,502 Boise Art Museum AE $10,000 Boise Bard Players PPA $2,161 Boise Baroque Chamber Orchestra AE $3,200 Boise Baroque Chamber Orchestra PPA $3,456 Boise City Department of Arts & History PPA $9,398 Boise Contemporary Theater AE $9,219 Boise Contemporary Theater PPA $7,537 Boise Gay Men’s Chorus and Boise Women’s Chorus ET $2,643 Boise Philharmonic Association AE $8,531 Caldwell Fine Arts Series PPA $4,260 Caldwell Fine Arts Series AE $9,125 Cascade Cultural Arts Center ET $3,017 Cascade Cultural Arts Center AE $8,100 Cascade School District #422 AE $5,870 College of Western Idaho PPA $4,833 CQ Collective AE $4,450 Death Rattle Writers Festival PPA $2,083 Educational Theatre of Idaho AE $5,250 Explore Dance Company Inc AE $1,989 Gemma Arts AE $6,869 Global Lounge PPA $3,598 Historic Opera Theatre ET $2,675 Idaho Dance Theatre PPA $2,641 Idaho Film Foundation ET $2,083 Idaho Regional Ballet, Inc PPA $3,612 Idaho Shakespeare Festival PPA $12,246 Idaho Songwriters Association ET $2,083 Idaho Watercolor Society ET $3,512 LED AE $8,395 LED PPA $5,296 McCall Arts & Humanities Council PPA $3,657 McCall Arts & Humanities Council AE $6,961 McCall Folklore Society PPA $2,656 McCall Folklore Society AE $8,225 McCall Music Society PPA $3,173 MING Studios PPA $2,851 Mountain Home Arts Council PPA $2,961 Mountain Home Arts Council AE $3,675 Music Association of Canyon County ET $2,367 Music Theatre of Idaho PPA $5,390 Open Arms Dance Project PPA $2,911 Opera Idaho PPA $8,480 Opera Idaho AE $7,906 Pioneer School of the Arts AE $8,864 Radio Boise PPA $4,862 Rock on Wheels PPA $5,365 Serenata Chamber Orchestra ET $3,073 Seven Devils New Play Foundry (dba) AE $8,789 Seven Devils New Play Foundry (dba) PPA $3,519 Stay-in-School Quinceañera Program Organization AE $8,594 Stay-in-School Quinceañera Program Organization ET $2,083 Story Story Night PPA $3,177 Surel’s Place PPA $3,522 The Cabin PPA $6,714 The Cabin AE $9,175 Treasure Valley Artists Alliance PPA $2,083 Treasure Valley Children’s Theater AE $3,875 Treasure Valley Children’s Theater PPA $4,609 Treefort For Good ET $2,178 TRICA: Treasure Valley Institute for Children’s Arts ET $8,183 TRICA: Treasure Valley Institute for Children’s Arts AE $8,300 Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts PPA $10,204 West Ada School District AE $5,235

SOUTHEAST

Ammon Arts Community Theatre ET $2,587 Art Museum of Eastern Idaho PPA $5,780 Art Museum of Eastern Idaho AE $8,800 Idaho Falls Arts Council AE $8,800 Idaho Falls Arts Council PPA $8,943 Idaho Falls Symphony PPA $6,619 Idaho Falls Symphony AE $8,725 Idaho Falls Youth Arts Centre PPA $3,679 Idaho State University ET $5,348 Idaho State-Civic Symphony AE $9,187 Idaho State-Civic Symphony PPA $5,071

EAST