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2027 Annual Grants

Idaho – Whether it’s the craftsman manning a booth at a small-town cultural festival, the team running a local museum or thousands of students learning through a statewide education initiative, arts impact every Idahoan; driving employment, uplifting communities, inspiring students of every age and certifying the connection between people and this special place we call home. That’s why the Idaho Commission on the Arts (Arts Idaho) is investing over $768,000 in grants to 108 organizations, schools, and school districts statewide. These funds, matched by local dollars, support programs that ensure all Idahoans have access to arts education, performances, exhibitions and cultural traditions.

“The Idaho Commission on the Arts is proud to support organizations, schools, and educators who strengthen Idaho communities by creating opportunities to celebrate local culture, spark creativity, and inspire learning across our state,” said Laura Curry, Executive Director of the Idaho Commission on the Arts. “We are grateful to Governor Little and the Idaho Legislature for their continued support of the arts and their commitment to building vibrant communities where people choose to live, work, and raise their families.”

Arts Education programs provide hands-on opportunities for Idaho students. Schools partner with professional teaching artists and arts organizations to provide teacher training and standards-based instruction for PreK-12 students, ensuring that young people in every corner of the state build creativity, critical thinking and confidence through art. Across Idaho, arts education is inspiring the next generation: from the Pioneer School of the Arts weaving grade-level, arts-integrated learning opportunities throughout their curriculum, to Moscow Contemporary’s free youth-focused art classes offered year-round, and the Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s statewide tours that reach over 50,000 students annually, Idaho’s youth are developing lifelong skills and connections through the arts.

During this significant year of America’s 250th anniversary as a nation, Arts Idaho is celebrating and spotlighting our state’s unique cultural identity. Through building cornerstone institutions and driving innovative local initiatives, Idahoans have distinguished how this great state stands out from the rest. In Southern Idaho, the Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre hosts a robust lineup of Idaho-based musicians during their annual Fiddle and Folk Festival, while the Idaho Watercolor Society showcases the natural wonders of the state through their scenic creations. In Pocatello, the Idaho State-Civic Symphony, the state’s oldest orchestra, shines with its diverse ensemble of students, faculty and community members.

In South Central Idaho, The Spot theatre company amplifies local culture through a variety of performances, from ballroom dance to pop-up shows, while the Magic Valley Arts Council unites the community through Art & Soul of the Magic Valley, the nation’s largest public-voting, cash-awarding art contest. Up North, the Festival at Sandpoint offers space for a wide range of music performances that transcend genre and bring people together. The Coeur d’Alene Arts and Culture Alliance cultivates opportunities to connect people of every age to art in all its forms.

Commission Chair Marshall Garrett highlighted the importance of arts in Idaho:
“Investing in the arts results in benefits beyond dollars,” Garrett said. “Arts funding multiplies as it flows through our communities, but more importantly, it creates identity and community. It preserves history, builds a sense of place, and fosters new directions. We commend the Governor and Legislature for recognizing the enduring value of the arts.”

The Commission awarded grants in three categories:

  • Arts Education Grants (AE) support projects that unite best practices in education and the arts.
  • Entry Track Grants (ET) provide stable support to emerging art organizations.
  • Public Programs in the Arts Grants (PPA) sustain ongoing programs by Idaho’s professional arts and cultural organizations.

View a complete list of 2026 annual grants sorted by region below:

NORTH

Organization                                  Grant Type                                        $ allocated
Chorale Coeur d’Alene ET  $2,434
Coeur d’Alene Arts & Culture Alliance PPA  $3,987
Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre AE  $8,150
Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre PPA  $5,893
Creations for Sandpoint PPA  $4,287
Emerge PPA  $3,972
Festival at Sandpoint PPA  $9,502
Jacklin Arts & Cultural Center, The (dba) ET  $4,044
Music Conservatory of Coeur d’Alene ET  $4,039
Music Conservatory of Sandpoint AE  $8,925
Music Conservatory of Sandpoint PPA  $5,811
Pend Oreille Arts Council ET  $4,059
Sorensen Magnet School of the Arts and Humanities AE  $9,625
West Bonner County School District #83 AE  $1,004

NORTH CENTRAL

Auditorium Chamber Music Series PPA  $3,148
City of Moscow, Art Department PPA  $5,135
Festival Dance Performing Arts PPA  $4,839
Festival Dance Performing Arts AE  $8,725
Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre PPA  $5,246
Lapwai School District #341 AE  $9,531
Lewis-Clark State College, Center for Arts & History PPA  $5,040
Lewiston Civic Theatre AE  $8,075
Moscow Contemporary AE  $9,750
Moscow Contemporary ET  $4,064
Palouse Prairie Charter School AE  $7,750
Troy Arts Council ET  $2,198
Washington Idaho Symphony PPA  $4,215

SOUTH CENTRAL

Argyros Performing Arts Center ET  $10,518
Arts on Tour PPA  $3,594
Ballet Sun Valley PPA  $7,439
Culture for Change Foundation AE  $8,719
Declo High School AE  $7,950
Laughing Stock Theatre Co. PPA  $4,114
Laughing Stock Theatre Co. AE  $8,391
Liberty Theatre Company AE  $7,850
Magic Valley Arts Council PPA  $5,130
Sun Valley Film Festival PPA  $7,983
Sun Valley Museum of Art PPA  $12,184
Sun Valley Museum of Art AE  $9,225
Sun Valley Playwrights Residency ET  $3,655
The Spot AE  $10,000
The Spot PPA  $5,361
Trailing of the Sheep Festival PPA  $5,122

SOUTHWEST

Alley Repertory Theater ET  $3,120
Artisans For Hope PPA  $2,833
Ballet Idaho AE  $8,375
Ballet Idaho PPA  $10,893
Basque Museum & Cultural Center PPA  $5,946
Boise Art Museum PPA  $11,502
Boise Art Museum AE  $10,000
Boise Bard Players PPA  $2,161
Boise Baroque Chamber Orchestra AE  $3,200
Boise Baroque Chamber Orchestra PPA  $3,456
Boise City Department of Arts & History PPA  $9,398
Boise Contemporary Theater AE  $9,219
Boise Contemporary Theater PPA  $7,537
Boise Gay Men’s Chorus and Boise Women’s Chorus ET  $2,643
Boise Philharmonic Association AE  $8,531
Caldwell Fine Arts Series PPA  $4,260
Caldwell Fine Arts Series AE  $9,125
Cascade Cultural Arts Center ET  $3,017
Cascade Cultural Arts Center AE  $8,100
Cascade School District #422 AE  $5,870
College of Western Idaho PPA  $4,833
CQ Collective AE  $4,450
Death Rattle Writers Festival PPA  $2,083
Educational Theatre of Idaho AE  $5,250
Explore Dance Company Inc AE  $1,989
Gemma Arts AE  $6,869
Global Lounge PPA  $3,598
Historic Opera Theatre ET  $2,675
Idaho Dance Theatre PPA  $2,641
Idaho Film Foundation ET  $2,083
Idaho Regional Ballet, Inc PPA  $3,612
Idaho Shakespeare Festival PPA  $12,246
Idaho Songwriters Association ET  $2,083
Idaho Watercolor Society ET  $3,512
LED AE  $8,395
LED PPA  $5,296
McCall Arts & Humanities Council PPA  $3,657
McCall Arts & Humanities Council AE  $6,961
McCall Folklore Society PPA  $2,656
McCall Folklore Society AE  $8,225
McCall Music Society PPA  $3,173
MING Studios PPA  $2,851
Mountain Home Arts Council PPA  $2,961
Mountain Home Arts Council AE  $3,675
Music Association of Canyon County ET  $2,367
Music Theatre of Idaho PPA  $5,390
Open Arms Dance Project PPA  $2,911
Opera Idaho PPA  $8,480
Opera Idaho AE  $7,906
Pioneer School of the Arts AE  $8,864
Radio Boise PPA  $4,862
Rock on Wheels PPA  $5,365
Serenata Chamber Orchestra ET  $3,073
Seven Devils New Play Foundry (dba) AE  $8,789
Seven Devils New Play Foundry (dba) PPA  $3,519
Stay-in-School Quinceañera Program Organization AE  $8,594
Stay-in-School Quinceañera Program Organization ET  $2,083
Story Story Night PPA  $3,177
Surel’s Place PPA  $3,522
The Cabin PPA  $6,714
The Cabin AE  $9,175
Treasure Valley Artists Alliance PPA  $2,083
Treasure Valley Children’s Theater AE  $3,875
Treasure Valley Children’s Theater PPA  $4,609
Treefort For Good ET  $2,178
TRICA: Treasure Valley Institute for Children’s Arts ET  $8,183
TRICA: Treasure Valley Institute for Children’s Arts AE  $8,300
Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts PPA  $10,204
West Ada School District AE  $5,235

SOUTHEAST

Ammon Arts Community Theatre ET  $2,587
Art Museum of Eastern Idaho PPA  $5,780
Art Museum of Eastern Idaho AE  $8,800
Idaho Falls Arts Council AE  $8,800
Idaho Falls Arts Council PPA  $8,943
Idaho Falls Symphony PPA  $6,619
Idaho Falls Symphony AE  $8,725
Idaho Falls Youth Arts Centre PPA  $3,679
Idaho State University ET  $5,348
Idaho State-Civic Symphony AE  $9,187
Idaho State-Civic Symphony PPA  $5,071

EAST

Burton Elementary School AE  $8,100
Challis Arts Council PPA  $2,520
City of Rexburg, Cultural Arts Department PPA  $4,397
Downtown Driggs Association PPA  $4,455
Idaho Art Lab ET  $2,812
Kennedy Elementary School AE  $9,219
Rexburg Community Theatre ET  $2,000
Salmon Arts Council ET  $2,467
Teton Arts Council PPA  $4,328
Teton Valley Foundation ET  $4,449
Writers at Harriman PPA  $2,083

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2027 Annual Grants

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