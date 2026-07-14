2027 Annual Grants
Idaho – Whether it’s the craftsman manning a booth at a small-town cultural festival, the team running a local museum or thousands of students learning through a statewide education initiative, arts impact every Idahoan; driving employment, uplifting communities, inspiring students of every age and certifying the connection between people and this special place we call home. That’s why the Idaho Commission on the Arts (Arts Idaho) is investing over $768,000 in grants to 108 organizations, schools, and school districts statewide. These funds, matched by local dollars, support programs that ensure all Idahoans have access to arts education, performances, exhibitions and cultural traditions.
“The Idaho Commission on the Arts is proud to support organizations, schools, and educators who strengthen Idaho communities by creating opportunities to celebrate local culture, spark creativity, and inspire learning across our state,” said Laura Curry, Executive Director of the Idaho Commission on the Arts. “We are grateful to Governor Little and the Idaho Legislature for their continued support of the arts and their commitment to building vibrant communities where people choose to live, work, and raise their families.”
Arts Education programs provide hands-on opportunities for Idaho students. Schools partner with professional teaching artists and arts organizations to provide teacher training and standards-based instruction for PreK-12 students, ensuring that young people in every corner of the state build creativity, critical thinking and confidence through art. Across Idaho, arts education is inspiring the next generation: from the Pioneer School of the Arts weaving grade-level, arts-integrated learning opportunities throughout their curriculum, to Moscow Contemporary’s free youth-focused art classes offered year-round, and the Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s statewide tours that reach over 50,000 students annually, Idaho’s youth are developing lifelong skills and connections through the arts.
During this significant year of America’s 250th anniversary as a nation, Arts Idaho is celebrating and spotlighting our state’s unique cultural identity. Through building cornerstone institutions and driving innovative local initiatives, Idahoans have distinguished how this great state stands out from the rest. In Southern Idaho, the Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre hosts a robust lineup of Idaho-based musicians during their annual Fiddle and Folk Festival, while the Idaho Watercolor Society showcases the natural wonders of the state through their scenic creations. In Pocatello, the Idaho State-Civic Symphony, the state’s oldest orchestra, shines with its diverse ensemble of students, faculty and community members.
In South Central Idaho, The Spot theatre company amplifies local culture through a variety of performances, from ballroom dance to pop-up shows, while the Magic Valley Arts Council unites the community through Art & Soul of the Magic Valley, the nation’s largest public-voting, cash-awarding art contest. Up North, the Festival at Sandpoint offers space for a wide range of music performances that transcend genre and bring people together. The Coeur d’Alene Arts and Culture Alliance cultivates opportunities to connect people of every age to art in all its forms.
Commission Chair Marshall Garrett highlighted the importance of arts in Idaho:
“Investing in the arts results in benefits beyond dollars,” Garrett said. “Arts funding multiplies as it flows through our communities, but more importantly, it creates identity and community. It preserves history, builds a sense of place, and fosters new directions. We commend the Governor and Legislature for recognizing the enduring value of the arts.”
The Commission awarded grants in three categories:
- Arts Education Grants (AE) support projects that unite best practices in education and the arts.
- Entry Track Grants (ET) provide stable support to emerging art organizations.
- Public Programs in the Arts Grants (PPA) sustain ongoing programs by Idaho’s professional arts and cultural organizations.
View a complete list of 2026 annual grants sorted by region below:
NORTH
|Organization Grant Type $ allocated
|Chorale Coeur d’Alene
|ET
|$2,434
|Coeur d’Alene Arts & Culture Alliance
|PPA
|$3,987
|Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre
|AE
|$8,150
|Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre
|PPA
|$5,893
|Creations for Sandpoint
|PPA
|$4,287
|Emerge
|PPA
|$3,972
|Festival at Sandpoint
|PPA
|$9,502
|Jacklin Arts & Cultural Center, The (dba)
|ET
|$4,044
|Music Conservatory of Coeur d’Alene
|ET
|$4,039
|Music Conservatory of Sandpoint
|AE
|$8,925
|Music Conservatory of Sandpoint
|PPA
|$5,811
|Pend Oreille Arts Council
|ET
|$4,059
|Sorensen Magnet School of the Arts and Humanities
|AE
|$9,625
|West Bonner County School District #83
|AE
|$1,004
NORTH CENTRAL
|Auditorium Chamber Music Series
|PPA
|$3,148
|City of Moscow, Art Department
|PPA
|$5,135
|Festival Dance Performing Arts
|PPA
|$4,839
|Festival Dance Performing Arts
|AE
|$8,725
|Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre
|PPA
|$5,246
|Lapwai School District #341
|AE
|$9,531
|Lewis-Clark State College, Center for Arts & History
|PPA
|$5,040
|Lewiston Civic Theatre
|AE
|$8,075
|Moscow Contemporary
|AE
|$9,750
|Moscow Contemporary
|ET
|$4,064
|Palouse Prairie Charter School
|AE
|$7,750
|Troy Arts Council
|ET
|$2,198
|Washington Idaho Symphony
|PPA
|$4,215
SOUTH CENTRAL
|Argyros Performing Arts Center
|ET
|$10,518
|Arts on Tour
|PPA
|$3,594
|Ballet Sun Valley
|PPA
|$7,439
|Culture for Change Foundation
|AE
|$8,719
|Declo High School
|AE
|$7,950
|Laughing Stock Theatre Co.
|PPA
|$4,114
|Laughing Stock Theatre Co.
|AE
|$8,391
|Liberty Theatre Company
|AE
|$7,850
|Magic Valley Arts Council
|PPA
|$5,130
|Sun Valley Film Festival
|PPA
|$7,983
|Sun Valley Museum of Art
|PPA
|$12,184
|Sun Valley Museum of Art
|AE
|$9,225
|Sun Valley Playwrights Residency
|ET
|$3,655
|The Spot
|AE
|$10,000
|The Spot
|PPA
|$5,361
|Trailing of the Sheep Festival
|PPA
|$5,122
SOUTHWEST
|Alley Repertory Theater
|ET
|$3,120
|Artisans For Hope
|PPA
|$2,833
|Ballet Idaho
|AE
|$8,375
|Ballet Idaho
|PPA
|$10,893
|Basque Museum & Cultural Center
|PPA
|$5,946
|Boise Art Museum
|PPA
|$11,502
|Boise Art Museum
|AE
|$10,000
|Boise Bard Players
|PPA
|$2,161
|Boise Baroque Chamber Orchestra
|AE
|$3,200
|Boise Baroque Chamber Orchestra
|PPA
|$3,456
|Boise City Department of Arts & History
|PPA
|$9,398
|Boise Contemporary Theater
|AE
|$9,219
|Boise Contemporary Theater
|PPA
|$7,537
|Boise Gay Men’s Chorus and Boise Women’s Chorus
|ET
|$2,643
|Boise Philharmonic Association
|AE
|$8,531
|Caldwell Fine Arts Series
|PPA
|$4,260
|Caldwell Fine Arts Series
|AE
|$9,125
|Cascade Cultural Arts Center
|ET
|$3,017
|Cascade Cultural Arts Center
|AE
|$8,100
|Cascade School District #422
|AE
|$5,870
|College of Western Idaho
|PPA
|$4,833
|CQ Collective
|AE
|$4,450
|Death Rattle Writers Festival
|PPA
|$2,083
|Educational Theatre of Idaho
|AE
|$5,250
|Explore Dance Company Inc
|AE
|$1,989
|Gemma Arts
|AE
|$6,869
|Global Lounge
|PPA
|$3,598
|Historic Opera Theatre
|ET
|$2,675
|Idaho Dance Theatre
|PPA
|$2,641
|Idaho Film Foundation
|ET
|$2,083
|Idaho Regional Ballet, Inc
|PPA
|$3,612
|Idaho Shakespeare Festival
|PPA
|$12,246
|Idaho Songwriters Association
|ET
|$2,083
|Idaho Watercolor Society
|ET
|$3,512
|LED
|AE
|$8,395
|LED
|PPA
|$5,296
|McCall Arts & Humanities Council
|PPA
|$3,657
|McCall Arts & Humanities Council
|AE
|$6,961
|McCall Folklore Society
|PPA
|$2,656
|McCall Folklore Society
|AE
|$8,225
|McCall Music Society
|PPA
|$3,173
|MING Studios
|PPA
|$2,851
|Mountain Home Arts Council
|PPA
|$2,961
|Mountain Home Arts Council
|AE
|$3,675
|Music Association of Canyon County
|ET
|$2,367
|Music Theatre of Idaho
|PPA
|$5,390
|Open Arms Dance Project
|PPA
|$2,911
|Opera Idaho
|PPA
|$8,480
|Opera Idaho
|AE
|$7,906
|Pioneer School of the Arts
|AE
|$8,864
|Radio Boise
|PPA
|$4,862
|Rock on Wheels
|PPA
|$5,365
|Serenata Chamber Orchestra
|ET
|$3,073
|Seven Devils New Play Foundry (dba)
|AE
|$8,789
|Seven Devils New Play Foundry (dba)
|PPA
|$3,519
|Stay-in-School Quinceañera Program Organization
|AE
|$8,594
|Stay-in-School Quinceañera Program Organization
|ET
|$2,083
|Story Story Night
|PPA
|$3,177
|Surel’s Place
|PPA
|$3,522
|The Cabin
|PPA
|$6,714
|The Cabin
|AE
|$9,175
|Treasure Valley Artists Alliance
|PPA
|$2,083
|Treasure Valley Children’s Theater
|AE
|$3,875
|Treasure Valley Children’s Theater
|PPA
|$4,609
|Treefort For Good
|ET
|$2,178
|TRICA: Treasure Valley Institute for Children’s Arts
|ET
|$8,183
|TRICA: Treasure Valley Institute for Children’s Arts
|AE
|$8,300
|Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
|PPA
|$10,204
|West Ada School District
|AE
|$5,235
SOUTHEAST
|Ammon Arts Community Theatre
|ET
|$2,587
|Art Museum of Eastern Idaho
|PPA
|$5,780
|Art Museum of Eastern Idaho
|AE
|$8,800
|Idaho Falls Arts Council
|AE
|$8,800
|Idaho Falls Arts Council
|PPA
|$8,943
|Idaho Falls Symphony
|PPA
|$6,619
|Idaho Falls Symphony
|AE
|$8,725
|Idaho Falls Youth Arts Centre
|PPA
|$3,679
|Idaho State University
|ET
|$5,348
|Idaho State-Civic Symphony
|AE
|$9,187
|Idaho State-Civic Symphony
|PPA
|$5,071
EAST
|Burton Elementary School
|AE
|$8,100
|Challis Arts Council
|PPA
|$2,520
|City of Rexburg, Cultural Arts Department
|PPA
|$4,397
|Downtown Driggs Association
|PPA
|$4,455
|Idaho Art Lab
|ET
|$2,812
|Kennedy Elementary School
|AE
|$9,219
|Rexburg Community Theatre
|ET
|$2,000
|Salmon Arts Council
|ET
|$2,467
|Teton Arts Council
|PPA
|$4,328
|Teton Valley Foundation
|ET
|$4,449
|Writers at Harriman
|PPA
|$2,083
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