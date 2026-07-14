Governor Abbott Issues Disaster Declaration For Texas Severe Weather

TEXAS, July 14 - July 14, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to continue 24-hour operations at the Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC) at Level II (Escalated Response) to support the state’s ongoing response to severe storms and flash flooding. Additionally, the Governor issued a disaster declaration for 59 Texas counties as severe storms continue to threaten the state. Additional counties may be added as conditions warrant.

“The protection of Texans is my top priority,” said Governor Abbott. “As severe storms and the threat of dangerous flash flooding continue across the state, this disaster declaration ensures we can rapidly deploy state resources to support local communities. Texas is positioned to respond quickly and effectively. I urge all Texans in affected areas to monitor local weather forecasts, avoid driving through flooded roadways, and have emergency supplies ready.”

According to the National Weather Service, heavy rainfall across Southwest, Central, and Southeast Texas is forecast through the end of the week, leading to increased risks of flash flooding. Multiple rounds of rainfall over the same communities as a result of this weather pattern are expected to cause dangerous conditions across these areas. Texans are encouraged to continue monitoring local weather forecast information and have emergency supplies readily available.

At the direction of the Governor, TDEM requested that representatives from the following member agencies of the Texas Emergency Management Council report to the SOC and ensure their resources are ready to be deployed as needed:

Texas Department of Transportation

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service

Texas A&M Forest Service

Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force)

Texas Health and Human Services Commission

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Parks and Wildlife

Texas National Guard

Texas Cyber Command

Over the weekend, Governor Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources ahead of the threat of heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

As storm threats continue, Texans are urged to stay informed, avoid driving through flooded roadways, and heed all warnings from local officials. Texans can locate severe weather safety information at TexasReady.gov, check road conditions at DriveTexas.org, and find all hazards preparedness tips at tdem.texas.gov/prepare.