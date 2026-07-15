House Passes Legislation to Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02), Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, Congressman Gus Bilirakis (FL-12), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade, and Congressman Vern Buchanan (FL-16) applauded House passage of H.R. 139, the Sunshine Protection Act, which makes daylight saving time permanent.

"Millions of Americans across the country have asked Congress to reevaluate the current system of changing our clocks twice a year. Today's bipartisan vote to 'lock the clock' is a response to the advocacy of our constituents and the evidence that year-round daylight saving time boosts economic activity and improves public safety," said Chairman Guthrie. "I appreciate the work of my colleagues to advance this bill, and I look forward to the Senate's consideration of this important legislation."

"For years, Floridians have made it clear that they are tired of the outdated and unnecessary practice of changing the clocks twice a year. The biannual time change disrupts daily routines, inconveniences families and businesses, and no longer reflects the needs of our modern economy," said Chairman Bilirakis. "Establishing permanent daylight saving time will provide Americans with greater consistency, more usable daylight in the evening, and the certainty that comes with ending the twice-yearly clock changes. Americans are ready to ditch the switch, and today we took an important step toward making that long-overdue goal a reality."

"Today, the House took an important step toward ending the outdated practice of changing our clocks twice a year by passing my bipartisan Sunshine Protection Act. This commonsense legislation reflects what Americans have been saying for years: it's time to lock the clock and make daylight saving time permanent," said Congressman Buchanan. "Permanent daylight saving time will improve public safety, promote healthier and more active lifestyles and give families more daylight to enjoy after work and school. I'm grateful to my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for supporting this bipartisan effort, and I urge the Senate to send this long-overdue reform to the president's desk."

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