VMware Data Services Manager (DSM) 9.1 can cut PostgreSQL provisioning, cloning, and patching by up to 46%
Principled Technologies (PT) hands-on testing shows DSM speeds PostgreSQL lifecycle tasks and adds automated backups and point in time recoveryPALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As applications become more data-driven, so does the world. Yet the databases underpinning those apps can create heavy operational burdens that can slow app development, increase the risk of misconfiguration, and sap already limited database administration resources. A new study from Principled Technologies shows that VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) with DSM 9.1 can tackle these challenges by providing automated, self service database lifecycle management for private cloud environments.
PT conducted hands on testing to quantify how DSM automation compares to equivalent manual procedures for PostgreSQL lifecycle tasks in a VCF private cloud setup. The evaluation focused on five representative operations: provisioning a new PostgreSQL instance, cloning an existing database, performing a major version upgrade, provisioning a high-availability (HA) cluster, and scaling out an HA cluster.
Compared to a manual approach, DSM enabled PT to spend:
• 33% less time to provision a PostgreSQL database
• 29% less time to clone the database
• 46% less time to update PostgreSQL from version 16 to 17
• 79% less time to provision an HA cluster
• 84% less time to scale out an HA cluster
These improvements carry practical value beyond raw time savings. The report emphasizes that many enterprise database tasks flow through ticketed IT service management processes, which add wait times, approvals, and handoffs that exacerbate delays and increase opportunities for inconsistency. The catalog driven, policy enforced workflows of DSM enable repeatable, self service operations that can maintain governance while reducing administrative overhead. In addition, DSM integrates backup scheduling and point in time recovery into lifecycle actions—capabilities absent from the manual workflows—helping standardize protection and speed recovery when incidents occur. For organizations that add HA capabilities, DSM enables automating provisioning and scale out steps to save valuable IT time.
What the results show
For development teams that request new PostgreSQL databases frequently, DSM can help reduce administrative bottlenecks while ensuring that new databases follow consistent operational policies, such as backup configuration and standardized provisioning practices.
As the report states, “Faster cloning can help developers begin testing and development work sooner, reducing delays between request and execution and supporting more efficient iteration cycles.”
Restructuring updating workflows through a few clicks with DSM can enable teams to patch apps more efficiently while minimizing pressure to stay within downtime windows.
Automated HA provisioning and scaling out “can help reduce administrative effort while promoting more consistent deployment of availability features,” according to the report.
Overall, “VMware DSM can streamline database lifecycle management for private-cloud environments by automating critical database operations, allowing teams to spend less time on administration and more time supporting application needs,” the report states.
Read the full Principled Technologies report.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of fact-based marketing and competitive analysis backed by transparent methodologies.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
press@principledtechnologies.com
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