ACPS & THE ARC JACKSONVILLE NOW ENROLLING STUDENTS IN PROFESSIONAL ANIMAL WORKERS (PAWS) PROGRAM

The City of Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS), in partnership with the Arc Jacksonville and Florida State College at Jacksonville, has opened registration for the Fall 2026 term of the Professional Animal Workers (PAWS) Program.

“The PAWS program has changed lives,” said ACPS Chief Michael Bricker. “It offers individuals with intellectual and developmental differences (IDDs) the opportunity to gain knowledge, job experience, and industry certifications in animal care. And with PAWS, ACPS gets to be part of changing the workforce, which is very special.”

PAWS students spend one day a week with The Arc, working through the Florida Ready to Work program, and three days a week at ACPS, where they complete a curriculum focused on animal behavior and care and apply the skills in hands-on instruction. Previous PAWS graduates have gone on to work in animal shelters and boarding facilities, as well as advanced to the advanced PAWS II course.