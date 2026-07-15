Men’s Shed Returns with Beekeeping Presentation

The Men’s Shed event is back! Join us for another afternoon of conversation, learning, and good company. This month, we'll explore the world of beekeeping with Master Beekeeper Carl Land.

The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of St. Croix County invites older men to come together for Men’s Shed—a relaxed space to talk shop, swap stories, and enjoy good company.

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𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘀:

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Time: 1–3 PM

Location: St. Croix County Highway Department - 300 Oak Ridge Pkwy, Baldwin, WI

𝗙𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗚𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁: Carl Land, Master Beekeeper & Owner of French Lake Bee Farm

Take a closer look at the world of beekeeping and learn how beekeepers raise and care for bees.

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁:

Guest presentation

Opportunity to connect with others

Brats, hot dogs, and refreshments

𝗥𝗦𝗩𝗣 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝘂𝗴𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝟯: