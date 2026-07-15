TWO OPENINGS FOR POLK COUNTY JUDGES DRAW EIGHT APPLICANTS
July 14, 2026, 5:02 a.m. ET
Eight candidates have applied to be considered for two judge vacancies on the Polk County Court.
The vacancies arose with the promotions of Judge Rachelle E. Williamson and Judge Kevin M. Kohl to circuit court positions, the 10th Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission said in a news release.
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