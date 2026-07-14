Arrest/ St Johnsbury VSP
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4007504
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/14/26 at approx. 1423
INCIDENT LOCATION: Topsham Corinth Road, Topsham
VIOLATION: Arrest of Warrants x3, Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Mischief, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Theodore Garrison
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
VICTIM: Valerie Tofani
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a residence on Topsham Corinth Road for a dispute between 3 people. During the dispute Garrison smashed the windshield of a vehicle and caused a disturbance outside a residence. Garrison was located down the road and was found to have 3 outstanding arrest warrants. When Troopers were taking Garrison into custody, Garrison resisted arrest.
Garrison was transported to Northeastern Regional Correction Facility and held for the lack of bail. Garrison was issued a citation for the charges of Unlawful Mischief, Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/26
COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeaster Regional Correction Facility
BAIL: $600
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
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