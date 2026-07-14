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Arrest/ St Johnsbury VSP

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A4007504

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley                          

STATION: St Johnsbury                 

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 07/14/26 at approx. 1423

INCIDENT LOCATION: Topsham Corinth Road, Topsham

VIOLATION: Arrest of Warrants x3, Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Mischief, Resisting Arrest

 

 

ACCUSED:  Theodore Garrison                                             

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Valerie Tofani

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a residence on Topsham Corinth Road for a dispute between 3 people. During the dispute Garrison smashed the windshield of a vehicle and caused a disturbance outside a residence. Garrison was located down the road and was found to have 3 outstanding arrest warrants. When Troopers were taking Garrison into custody, Garrison resisted arrest. 

 

Garrison was transported to Northeastern Regional Correction Facility and held for the lack of bail. Garrison was issued a citation for the charges of Unlawful Mischief, Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/26         

COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION:  Northeaster Regional Correction Facility   

BAIL: $600

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

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Arrest/ St Johnsbury VSP

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