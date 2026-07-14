Tahoe Bike Month Sets New Records

Annual event showcases growing commitment to sustainable transportation

LAKE TAHOE, NV/CA –

The 21st Annual Tahoe Bike Month reached new milestones this June, with record participation demonstrating the Lake Tahoe community’s continued commitment to biking for sustainable transportation.

Organized by the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) and the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition, Tahoe Bike Month celebrates bicycling as a healthy, fun, and environmentally friendly way to get around the basin. Through community events and a friendly competition, participants are encouraged to choose bikes for everyday trips whenever possible. Every ride helps reduce vehicle emissions, ease traffic congestion, support cleaner air and water, and advance a safer, more connected network of biking routes throughout the region.

Bike to Work Day highlights how active transportation choices can reduce emissions, support healthier communities, and help protect the Tahoe Basin. Photo by: TRPA

This year, 547 riders participated in Tahoe Bike Month, completing 12,792 rides and traveling 95,591 miles—the equivalent of 1,327 trips around Lake Tahoe. Riders also climbed a combined 6,461,154 feet of elevation throughout the month.

Participation increased by 7 percent over last year, marking the highest engagement in the event’s 21-year history.

“Year over year, Tahoe Bike Month continues to grow,” said Kira Richardson, senior transportation planner at TRPA. “It’s exciting to see the community and our partners embrace biking as a sustainable way to get around the basin.”

The month-long celebration is part of broader regional efforts to expand transportation choices, reduce reliance on single-occupancy vehicles, and support a healthier, more connected Lake Tahoe. Safe biking routes, improved trails, and multimodal transportation options help residents and visitors experience the basin while reducing impacts on the environment.

Participants tracked their rides on TahoeBikeMonth.org, competing for prizes donated by local businesses. Notable achievements included:

Top Team: Ctrl-Alt-Elite earned 172 points.

Ctrl-Alt-Elite earned 172 points. Most Rides: Tahoe Billy completed 288 rides.

Tahoe Billy completed 288 rides. Elevation Leader: Robert Larsen climbed 95,542 feet.

Robert Larsen climbed 95,542 feet. Distance Champion: August Sewell logged 1,391 miles.

August Sewell logged 1,391 miles. Biggest Ride: Druin Roberts tackled a 164-mile ride with 15,495 feet of climbing.

Druin Roberts tackled a 164-mile ride with 15,495 feet of climbing. Daily Riders: 47 participants biked every day in June.

“It’s always so fun to get out on the trail and see so many people riding bikes,” said Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition President Nick Speal. “Each ride that replaces a car trip is one step closer to a more connected and sustainable Lake Tahoe.”

Tahoe Bike Month is made possible through the support of regional sponsors and community partners who help encourage biking throughout the basin:

Biking helps reduce vehicle emissions, ease traffic congestion, support cleaner air and water, and advance a safer, more connected network of biking routes throughout the region. Photo by: TRPA

Outdoor Gear Lab, Northstar California Resort, South Shore Bikes, South Lake E-Bikes, PT Revolution, BioSpirit Spa, Keep Tahoe Blue, Blue Granite Climbing Gym, Tahoe Gear Exchange, Tahoe Brewfest, Visit Lake Tahoe, South Lake Brewing Co., Elevate Wellness Center, Sonney’s BBQ Shack, Lake Tahoe AleWorx, Cascade Kitchens, Three Pines Coffee Co., Natural Grocers, South Tahoe Refuse, and Shoreline Tahoe.

As summer continues, organizers encourage the community to keep the momentum going by biking, walking, or riding public transit. Learn more about sustainable travel in Tahoe at LinkingTahoe.com and explore the interactive bike map at map.tahoebike.org.

Tahoe Bike Month will return in June 2027.

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With a mission to help Tahoe become more bicycle-friendly, the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to promoting bicycling, bike events, and new bicycle infrastructure such as bike paths and bike lanes throughout the Tahoe region. Learn more at tahoebike.org.

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency leads the cooperative effort to preserve, restore, and enhance the unique natural and human environment of the Lake Tahoe Region, while improving local communities and people’s interactions with our irreplaceable environment. Learn more at trpa.gov.