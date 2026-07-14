Antonio Pascual Jr., retired correctional officer

Antonio Pascual Jr., a retired correctional officer from Pleasant Valley State Prison (PVSP), passed away July 1, 2026.

He started his career with CDCR in October 2005 at Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center. Pascual then reported to Kern Valley State Prison in February 2006.

The following year in January 2007, he transferred to PVSP, where he remained until his retirement in July 2018.

“We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences for the Pascual family, loved ones and friends during this difficult time,” PVSP wrote. “He will be greatly missed by his friends and coworkers.”

Visitation will be held July 14-15, 4-8 p.m., at the People’s Funeral Chapel, 501 N. Douty St., Hanford.

Funeral Mass will be held July 16 at 10 a.m. at the St. Brigid Catholic Church, 1001 N. Douty St., Hanford.

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