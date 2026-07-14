Rock Island Arsenal Garrison Leadership Changes Hands

The U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal celebrated a seamless transition of leadershiptoday as Col. William “Joe” Parker, III passed the garrison's organizational colors to Col. Jason M.Knapp.

The ceremony symbolized the official transfer of authority, trust, and responsibility for support services to enable readiness of the installation’s mission partners. The ceremony was officiated by Jason W. Condrey, Director of Installation Management Command’s Sustainment Directorate.

“Joe has exhibited exemplary leadership by effectively guiding, synchronizing, and resourcing the Rock Island Arsenal Garrison's workforce to deliver responsive and efficient installation support during a period of heightened demand and limited resources,” said Condrey.

Over his two-year tenure, Parker successfully championed efforts to break down post-9/11 barriers and integrate the historic installation with the surrounding Quad Cities community.

“It is equally critical to acknowledge that the purpose I found here wasn’t contained just within the physical gates of the Arsenal,” said Parker. “A garrison is only as resilient as the community that surrounds it. To our partners in the Quad Cities, the mayors, and our national state and local civic leaders: thank you.”

His notable accomplishments for the island include:

Championing community partnerships, securing four intergovernmental support agreements and on regional intergovernmental support agreement that will generate $1.9M in savings over the 10-year agreement.

Oversight of Army Family Housing resulting in satisfaction ratings reaching 95%, ranking first among all installations during both years of his tenure.

The Golf Course Reopening:Spearheading the highly anticipated reopening of the historic, 1897-founded Rock Island Arsenal Golf Course to the general public after a seven-year hiatus.

Serving as a prominent representative of the Army in local economic panels and hosting historic honoring events for local veterans.

Many more quality of life enhancements to include work on an RV Park, efforts to consolidate the Child Development Centers into a single facility that expands capability and revamping the installation’s Armed Forces Day Celebration.

Parker will transition to the position of Chief of Staff for the Army Sustainment Command on Rock Island Arsenal.

Knapp, who previously served as the Chief of Staff for the Joint Munitions Command (JMC) is uniquely equipped to hit the ground running. His transition to Garrison Commander marks a shift from focusing on strategic munitions logistics to overseeing the entire installation's support structure and the welfare of the military and civilian workforce stationed on the island.

“Apparently, after three years, I am still learning my way around the island,” said Knapp. “But learning this installation does not stop with knowing the roads and buildings. It is about learning and getting to know the people, the organizations, the cultures.

“I still have much to learn, and I look forward to listening, learning and earning your trust.”