Wisconsin Modifies Import Requirements from States​ with Active NWS

​FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 14, 2026

Contact: Molly Mueller, Public Information Officer, (608) 910-1929, molly.mueller@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – To protect Wisconsin's animals and animal industries from New World Screwworm (NWS), the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is issuing a temporary order modifying import requirements for domestic warm‑blooded animals from states with active NWS‑infested zones. Access the order. NWS is a parasitic fly whose larvae feed on living tissue, and early detection is critical to prevent severe, sometimes fatal, infections.

As of June 2026, there are confirmed cases of NWS in Texas and New Mexico. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is using a variety of strategies, including releasing sterile flies, surveillance, and animal movement controls, to combat this threat. Wisconsin receives animals from southern states where NWS risk is highest, and any warm‑blooded animal with an open wound can be affected, including pets, livestock, wildlife, and people.

Under current regulations, with very few exceptions, a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (CVI) must accompany animals moving into the State of Wisconsin. Under this new temporary order, animals imported into Wisconsin from states with active NWS‑infested zones must meet additional requirements. Animals not originating from an infested zone must have a CVI stating they did not originate from an NWS‑infested area. Animals originating from an infested zone may not enter Wisconsin unless the importer receives a DATCP‑approved permit at least 48 hours prior to movement, and the CVI includes statements confirming the animals' origin, a visual inspection within five days of movement showing no evidence of NWS, and details of any treatment administered.

This order will take effect as of July 21, 2026 and will remain in place until rescinded by the Wisconsin State Veterinarian.

Animal owners, veterinarians, and producers are encouraged to remain vigilant for signs of NWS and to maintain strong biosecurity practices. Monitoring all animals individually and inspecting for wounds or larvae, especially after travel, remains our best defense against this parasite. To report animals with unexplained wounds or symptoms consistent with NWS, veterinarians should contact DATCP at (608) 224‑4872 (business hours) or (800) 943‑0003 (after hours and weekends).

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