Paul Ferrall - Missing Two Years

July 14, 2026

Heidi Studnicka (Back-up PIO)

Sheriff's Office

Madison, WI - July 14, 2026 – It has been approximately two years since Paul H. Ferrall of Madison was reported missing. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office would appreciate any information you may have as to his whereabouts and wellbeing.

Paul Ferrall was last seen on Friday, July 19, 2024, on foot, in the area of Larry Lane in the Town of Burke, Madison, WI. Ferrall has no access to a vehicle, but is known to use ride-share apps and frequents the downtown Madison area.

Mr. Ferrall is a 64 year-old, white male, approximately 5’11” and 165lbs and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a multi-colored sweater. He did not have his prescribed medications with him at the time.

If you locate Mr. Ferrall, see anyone matching his description or have any information regarding his whereabouts, call the non-emergency line at the Dane County Communications Center at 608-255-2345, or the DCSO Tipline at 608.284.6900.

