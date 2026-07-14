Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,952 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,829 in the last 365 days.

Best Warrior Competition 2026 Ruck March

CAMP BLANDING JOINT TRAINING CENTER, Fla. (July 14, 2026) — Soldiers competing in the 2026 National Guard Best Warrior Competition complete a ruck march at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., July 14, 2026. At the conclusion of the event, competitors carry their respective state flags across the finish line, representing the states and territories they proudly serve. The annual competition brings together Soldiers from the Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Pennsylvania and Utah National Guards to test their physical endurance, tactical proficiency and warrior skills while identifying the National Guard's top enlisted Soldier and noncommissioned officer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Cesar Cordero)

Date Taken: 07.14.2026
Date Posted: 07.14.2026 11:28
Category: B-Roll
Video ID: 1014579
VIRIN: 260714-F-ZH301-9080
Filename: DOD_111839164
Length: 00:03:00
Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US

Video Analytics

Downloads: 0
High-Res. Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN  

This work, Best Warrior Competition 2026 Ruck March, by TSgt Cesar Cordero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Best Warrior Competition 2026 Ruck March

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.