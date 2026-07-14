CAMP BLANDING JOINT TRAINING CENTER, Fla. (July 14, 2026) — Soldiers competing in the 2026 National Guard Best Warrior Competition complete a ruck march at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., July 14, 2026. At the conclusion of the event, competitors carry their respective state flags across the finish line, representing the states and territories they proudly serve. The annual competition brings together Soldiers from the Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Pennsylvania and Utah National Guards to test their physical endurance, tactical proficiency and warrior skills while identifying the National Guard's top enlisted Soldier and noncommissioned officer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Cesar Cordero) Date Taken: 07.14.2026 Date Posted: 07.14.2026 11:28 Category: B-Roll Video ID: 1014579 VIRIN: 260714-F-ZH301-9080 Filename: DOD_111839164 Length: 00:03:00 Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US Video Analytics Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Best Warrior Competition 2026 Ruck March, by TSgt Cesar Cordero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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