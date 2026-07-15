Casper Network Prepares for Kraken Availability

The expected Kraken availability marks a major access milestone for U.S.-based participants and introduces Casper to a broader audience of digital asset buyers.

For new buyers, the Kraken availability is an opportunity to take a closer look at a network that has been building quietly around real-world assets, staking, and enterprise blockchain infrastructure.” — Sarson Funds CEO John Sarson

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sarson Funds today highlighted the expected availability of Casper Network on Kraken, marking an important step in Casper’s broader expansion into the U.S. market.For years, Casper has had limited availability for many U.S.-based participants. The expected Kraken availability would give new buyers a more familiar path to access CSPR and learn about the Casper ecosystem as the network continues building around real-world assets, tokenization, staking, and enterprise-grade blockchain infrastructure.Casper is a Layer 1 proof-of-stake blockchain designed to support upgradeable smart contracts, predictable network operations, and applications involving real-world assets and regulated tokenization. While Casper has often received less attention than larger Layer 1 networks, its focus on enterprise use cases, compliance-aware infrastructure, and long-term ecosystem development has made it increasingly relevant as institutional interest in tokenized assets grows.The expected Kraken availability also comes during a broader Casper update cycle focused on U.S. market access, validator infrastructure, staking participation, ecosystem growth, and institutional adoption. Sarson Funds views this as an important moment for new participants to understand Casper not only as a tradable asset, but as a network built around infrastructure use cases that may become more important as blockchain adoption matures.“Expanded U.S. access is a meaningful milestone for the Casper ecosystem,” said Sarson Funds CEO John Sarson. “For new buyers, the Kraken availability is an opportunity to take a closer look at a network that has been building quietly around real-world assets, staking, and enterprise blockchain infrastructure.”Additional details regarding Kraken availability, timing, and related access information are expected to be shared through official channels. Sarson Funds will continue publishing educational updates to help investors, advisors, and ecosystem participants better understand Casper, staking, and the network’s broader role in tokenization.ABOUT CASPERCasper Network (CSPR) is a Layer 1 Proof-of-Stake blockchain engineered for regulated real-world assets and the machine economy.With deterministic transaction finality, a multi-VM execution layer supporting both WebAssembly and soon EVM smart contracts, and fixed-cost operations enforced at the protocol level, Casper delivers the infrastructure for compliant asset tokenization, frictionless consumer experiences, and autonomous machine-to-machine commerce.The Casper Manifest - the network's multi-year technical roadmap - advances nine coordinated protocol initiatives spanning developer access, user experience, institutional compliance, privacy, micropayments, and quantum safety.The Casper Association, a non-profit organization based in Zug, Switzerland, oversees protocol development and ecosystem growth.Connect on socials: https://x.com/Casper_Network Learn more at https://casper.network ABOUT SARSON FUNDSSarson Funds stands at the forefront of blockchain and cryptocurrency education and marketing services, dedicated to the financial professional community and their clientele.With a dedication to providing unbiased, comprehensive education on disruptive technologies, Sarson Funds partners with investment managers to bring Wall Street's rigorous research, risk management, and transparency standards to digital asset investing. The firm works alongside traditional financial advisors to determine the appropriate role of cryptocurrencies in diverse investment portfolios.DISCLOSURESThis release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation of any securities, tokens, products, or services. Statements herein may include forward-looking information subject to risks and uncertainties. Sarson Funds, Inc. is not providing investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Readers should consult their own advisors before making financial decisions. Cryptocurrency and digital asset investments are inherently risky and may result in the loss of capital.

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