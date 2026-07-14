Meade County E-911 Communications CodeRED Emergency Notification System.

Meade County E-911 Communications utilizes CodeRED, a mass notification system provided by Crisis24, to deliver time-sensitive emergency alerts to residents and businesses across Meade County.

CodeRED helps protect and inform the community by providing rapid communication during emergencies. The system is used to send urgent notifications including severe weather warnings, emergency incidents, evacuation notices, and other critical public safety information.

Alerts are delivered in real time through multiple channels, including voice calls, SMS text messages, and email. This ensures that important, potentially life-saving information reaches residents as quickly and reliably as possible.

As a trusted source for official community alerts, CodeRED plays a vital role in keeping the public informed. However, residents must be registered in the system to receive notifications. Meade County strongly encourages all residents and businesses to sign up or review and update their contact information.

To register or update your information, visit:

https://accountportal.onsolve.net/meadealert

Maintaining accurate contact details is essential to ensure you receive critical alerts when they are issued.

If you need assistance signing up for CodeRED, please contact Meade County E-911 Communications at meadecounty911@meadeky.gov or call 270-422-4182.



