11th Field Hospital Conducts CBRN Training

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas— SPC Roelan Roberts, a 74D Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Specialist assigned to the11th Field Hospital, 9th Hospital Center, recently led CBRN training to strengthen the unit’s readiness tooperatein contaminated and hazardous environments.

The training focused on reinforcing essential CBRN fundamentals, including protective equipment procedures, contamination awareness, and response measures designed to ensure Soldiers can continue providing lifesaving medical support whileoperatingunder challenging conditions. Through hands-on instruction and practical application, SPC Roberts emphasized the importance ofproficiency, confidence, and disciplined execution when responding to CBRN threats.

As a CBRN specialist, SPC Roberts plays a vital role in preparing medical personnel to recognize hazards, properly employ protective measures, andmaintainoperational effectiveness during complex missions. His instruction helps ensure that the 11th Field Hospitalremainsprepared to provide expeditionary medical care in austere and contested environments.

Training events such as these reinforce the Army’s commitment to readiness by building individual competence and collective capability. By investing in realistic, mission-focused training, the Soldiers of the 11th Field Hospital continue to enhance their ability to support combat operations and deliver medical care whenever and wherever needed.

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