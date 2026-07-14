Upgaming Issues Statement Regarding Recent Media Reports

Upgaming issues an official statement reaffirming its commitment to compliance, responsible business practices, and regulatory standards.

Upgaming reaffirms its commitment to compliance after ending its relationship with a client following an internal review.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2B iGaming software provider , Upgaming has issued a statement in response to recent international media reports that referenced one of the company's former clients, reaffirming its commitment to regulatory compliance and responsible business practices.Upgaming is specializing in online gaming technology for licensed operators worldwide. The company develops sportsbook , online casino, mini games, and enterprise igaming platform solutions designed to help operators deliver scalable, secure, and engaging gaming experiences across regulated and international markets.According to the company, all commercial agreements require clients to comply with applicable laws, regulations, and licensing requirements in the markets where they operate.In March 2026, Upgaming was contacted regarding concerns about one of its clients. Following an internal review, the company decided to terminate the commercial relationship."Our business is built on long-term partnerships, responsible market participation, and technology that meets the needs of licensed operators," said Harris Reynolds, spokesperson for Upgaming. "When credible concerns are raised, we review them carefully and take appropriate action where necessary."The company emphasized that maintaining high compliance standards remains an important part of its business operations and that it will continue evaluating customer relationships in accordance with its contractual and regulatory obligations.Upgaming stated that it remains focused on delivering reliable gaming technology while supporting responsible and compliant market participation across the jurisdictions it serves.

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